FAMU vs Jackson St Isn’t a Rivalry but Has Potential, Randolph Ross is a North Carolina A&T Legend

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
Assuming that the ACC will run through North Carolina and Duke in 2022-23 might be a mistake. Yes, North Carolina and Duke both are fresh off Final Four appearances. Yes, North Carolina and Duke have absolutely killed it in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting spaces under Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer. But it'd be disrespectful to some of the ACC's elite coaches to just assume that North Carolina and Duke will dominate.
Greensboro, N.C. — Dudley returned to the pinnacle of North Carolina high school football in 2021, as the Panthers won the 3A state championship with a record-breaking performance against J.H. Rose in Chapel Hill. The Panthers have been a dominant presence in the 21st century, winning championships in 2007,...
The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kiara Carlton, of Winston-Salem, said she hopes to use her $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot win to help pay for nursing school. “I just started working in healthcare, and I love it,” Carlton said. Carlton, 23, currently works as a certified nursing assistant but said she wants to get her nursing degree. […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
A PART bus is seen parked at the Winston Salem Transit Authority terminal in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo courtesy PART) The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30.
QUESTION: Does Alamance-Burlington school board member Patsy Simpson still live here, and is she participating in meetings by Zoom because she doesn’t?. ANSWER: Yes. Simpson, a four-term board member most recently reelected in 2020 and currently the board’s vice chairman, is still a resident of Alamance County. Simpson...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem mom says her kids are scared to play outside after someone fired six rounds toward their home. It happened along Dudley Street. “I’ve been here 16 years, and we don’t have anything like that going on in this neighborhood,” said Farrah Eller, a mom and homeowner on Dudley Street. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said an incident involving a group called Dads Against Predators - or D.A.P. - forced an evacuation at the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard last Tuesday. Detectives said three men with D.A.P., as they're known on social media, "lured" a 25-year-old man to Target...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Creek Ridge Road was closed at Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro for several hours after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
Human remains found in woods in North Carolina have been identified as a 34-year-old man who vanished in 2011, officials said Tuesday. Michael Dwayne Wilkerson went missing in September 2011 in the Asheboro area, according to the News & Observer. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said that the same day Wilkerson disappeared, a totaled pickup truck was discovered with no one inside.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools district is mourning the loss of former Chief of Staff Dr. Nora Carr. The school system said Carr who served more than 13 years passed away. The school district issued the following statement about her passing. “We are extremely heartbroken by the...
