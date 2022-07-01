ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU vs Jackson St Isn’t a Rivalry but Has Potential, Randolph Ross is a North Carolina A&T Legend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson State vs Florida A&M is a big game...

Scarlet Nation

James Brown Grateful For His North Carolina Offer

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. It didn't take long for Hubert Davis to spring into action. As Tar Heel illustrated previously reported, James Brown is one of the 2024 prospects that heard from the North Carolina staff in mid-June...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Blue Devil target could decommit from UNC

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College basketball power rankings: ACC update headlined by North Carolina, Duke

Assuming that the ACC will run through North Carolina and Duke in 2022-23 might be a mistake. Yes, North Carolina and Duke both are fresh off Final Four appearances. Yes, North Carolina and Duke have absolutely killed it in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting spaces under Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer. But it'd be disrespectful to some of the ACC's elite coaches to just assume that North Carolina and Duke will dominate.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Middle College at A&T valedictorian dreams of becoming a pediatrician

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot, killed on Floyd St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

High Point couple has worked together for decades

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

July 4th fun kicks off in Downtown Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating fatal shooting on Floyd Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Breaking news out of Greensboro this morning. Police said one person has serious injuries after a shooting on Floyd Street 2:25 a.m. Monday morning. Michael Allen Lea, 61, was identified as the injured person. Lea died from his injuries. There is no word on any suspects...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Founding PART director speaks against county action

A PART bus is seen parked at the Winston Salem Transit Authority terminal in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo courtesy PART) The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

North Carolina Human Remains Identified as Man Who Went Missing Over 10 Years Ago

Human remains found in woods in North Carolina have been identified as a 34-year-old man who vanished in 2011, officials said Tuesday. Michael Dwayne Wilkerson went missing in September 2011 in the Asheboro area, according to the News & Observer. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said that the same day Wilkerson disappeared, a totaled pickup truck was discovered with no one inside.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

