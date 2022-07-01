ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2022 Fan Expo in Dallas Was Huge – Did You Go?

By Jim Weaver
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fan Expo Dallas 2022 was a blast as always, we did the Expo a little different than we usually do. This time, instead of attending as press to photo and video everyone else, my wife and son wanted to do the cosplay thing, and boy did they ever. My...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

 

KTEN.com

Pedestrian killed on Anna freeway

ANNA, Texas (KTEN) — A pedestrian trying to cross a busy freeway in Anna was struck and killed over the weekend. Police said the 45-year-old Dallas man was hit by a southbound 18-wheeler on U.S. 75 north of White Street shortly after 10.a.m. Saturday. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANNA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Pizzeria Named Among the 50 Best in the U.S.

Who says you can’t find a good pizza place in Dallas?. No one can anymore after Partenope Dallas ranked number 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the country. The list is compiled by 50 TopPizza – an online guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world with a preference for style.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

Miss Texas made history this week by crowning Averie Bishop as the organization’s first Asian American winner. The first generation Southern Methodist University law student is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019. Bishop represents the City of Carrollton and her platform as part of the Miss Texas scholarship focuses on unity through diversity.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

This Multi-Million Dollar Tyler, TX Home Comes Complete with an Elevator

Here in Tyler, Texas we've got our share of beautiful homes. We love living lavishly here in The Rose City and this wonderful English Tudor is a shining example of that. This meticulously maintained home sits on just over 3.5 acres of manicured grounds. From it's 23 ft. vaulted wood beamed ceiling to the hidden storage this house has it all, including an elevator and wine cellar.
TYLER, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fox4news.com

Fort Worth's Fourth has new larger fireworks show

FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
CW33 NewsFix

How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
DALLAS, TX
koxe.com

Wesley Roy Adams, 45

Wesley Roy Adams, 45, passed away suddenly on June 29,2022, at his home in Addison. Wes was born May 8, 1977 in Brownwood to Steve and Cindy Adams. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1995 and continued his education at Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. He was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Larry Lease

Engine and Tire Failed on Southwest Flight at Love Field

Passengers reported an engine and tire failed on a Southwest flight at Love Field.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. A group of passengers attempting to get from Dallas Love Field to Long Beach, they encountered some tense moments, leading to a major four-hour delay. According to Dallas News, Southwest Airlines Flight 850 was getting ready to take off, when the plane's engine failed and a tire blew. This led to the flight being halted on the runway for some repairs.
DALLAS, TX
