Serve the City You Love!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lifeguards in Virginia Beach are offering advice on how to keep children safe this summer while in the water. At the official halfway point in the 2022 summer tourist season, families from across the globe celebrated Independence Day with picture-perfect conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. 98 Lifeguards around resort […]
JAMES CITY-A new store at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road is aiming to bring a little African culture to Greater Williamsburg. Malick Cisse, a native of Senegal in West Africa, and his wife, Tania, opened the Roots and Culture Palace in the shopping complex earlier this spring. It’s the second location of the store for the couple, who also have a shop in Newport News.
YORK-A residential community in Greater Williamsburg has recently been sold. On June 29, Berkadia announced the sale of The Bend at Arbordale on Bulifants Boulevard near the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Bend at Arbordale is a 289-unit garden-style multifamily property. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments...
HAMPTON—The Pollo Loco building that sat empty for years at the corner of Power Plant Parkway and Pine Chapel Road in front of Bass Pro Shops is vacant no more. MOMO’s Café will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of its recent move to the location. The event will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm.
Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
COURTHOUSE — A Lake Edward man who was running to represent the new District 4 on the Virginia Beach City Council does not have enough signatures on nominating petitions to make the ballot. Election officials on Friday, June 24, disqualified Mike Mitchell from the November ballot due to issues...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 12-year-old boy who was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning has been found deceased after an extensive search effort according to the U.S. Coast Guard. According to information provided by police, the child's name is Zamari Wilson, and he and his family...
A 12-year-old boy and an unidentified male drowned in the Virginia Beach waters Fourth of July weekend, Pilot Online reports. Zamari Wilson was visiting family for the holiday weekend and last seen swimming near the Delta Marriott on Shore Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, the paper said. A...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a situation where a man and woman were found shot in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Highland Avenue on Sunday night. This comes after two men walked into a Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, and a...
NORFOLK, Va. — Eric Campbell joined the Navy in 2005. While in Italy seven years later, a devastating accident changed his life. "I fell probably two to three stories, twenty-five to thirty feet," he said. "I shattered my left wrist... I shattered both orbitals in my eye, my sinus...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News judge ruled the home seller at the center of a 13News Now investigation remains the legal owner of some of the homes where his buyers now reside. Joey Chianese sells homes under the LLC "72019" to people in Hampton Roads. The structures...
