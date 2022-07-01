Serve the City You Love!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Norfolk offers you an opportunity to volunteer...

WAVY News 10

Lifeguards swamped with lost and found children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lifeguards in Virginia Beach are offering advice on how to keep children safe this summer while in the water. At the official halfway point in the 2022 summer tourist season, families from across the globe celebrated Independence Day with picture-perfect conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. 98 Lifeguards around resort […]
New Store At Williamsburg Premium Outlets Celebrates African Culture

JAMES CITY-A new store at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road is aiming to bring a little African culture to Greater Williamsburg. Malick Cisse, a native of Senegal in West Africa, and his wife, Tania, opened the Roots and Culture Palace in the shopping complex earlier this spring. It’s the second location of the store for the couple, who also have a shop in Newport News.
Residential Community In York County Sells For $100 Million

YORK-A residential community in Greater Williamsburg has recently been sold. On June 29, Berkadia announced the sale of The Bend at Arbordale on Bulifants Boulevard near the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. The Bend at Arbordale is a 289-unit garden-style multifamily property. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments...
WAVY News 10

City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned. Man found dead following shooting on First Ave in …. America’s favorite fast food chain unchanged for …. Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap …. Chopper 10 Ocean View Beach. Service...
MOMO’s Cafe To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At New Location In Hampton

HAMPTON—The Pollo Loco building that sat empty for years at the corner of Power Plant Parkway and Pine Chapel Road in front of Bass Pro Shops is vacant no more. MOMO’s Café will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of its recent move to the location. The event will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm.
WTOP

Virginia designer’s HBCU clothing brand lands in department stores

Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
13News Now

Third double shooting in a week in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a situation where a man and woman were found shot in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Highland Avenue on Sunday night. This comes after two men walked into a Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, and a...
13News Now

MILITARY DREAM WEEK: Eric Campbell

NORFOLK, Va. — Eric Campbell joined the Navy in 2005. While in Italy seven years later, a devastating accident changed his life. "I fell probably two to three stories, twenty-five to thirty feet," he said. "I shattered my left wrist... I shattered both orbitals in my eye, my sinus...
