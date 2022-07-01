Uvalde families growing impatient over limited details still surrounding Robb Elementary shooting

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO