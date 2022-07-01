ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde families growing impatient over limited details still surrounding Robb Elementary shooting

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been just over a month since the...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 1

 

keranews.org

Frustration, distrust mount in Uvalde as families search for justice

A couple dozen family members of victims of the Robb Elementary shooting attended Uvalde’s city council meeting Thursday looking for answers. They clustered in groups wearing buttons and shirts with their loved ones’ names and pictures and talked quietly while they waited two hours for the council to come out of closed session.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde city council

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo is resigning his seat on Uvalde's city council. It was first reported by the Uvalde Leader-News. Arredondo's resignation comes amid questions of his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Arredondo was...
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
saobserver.com

UVALDE- HAUNTED BY RINGING PHONES

The 24/7 Uvalde hotline to support the community has confused one woman who is very concerned for survivors. After the May 24th shooting massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Gregg Abbott pledged an “abundance of mental health services” for “anyone in the community who needs it” also stating the services would be FREE. In Uvalde only 1 in 4 residents are insured. Abbott told the community to ask for these services through the hotline: 888-690-0799.
UVALDE, TX
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Uvalde Police response exposes a deeper problem

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX

