It is no secret that Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn and that his stint with the Nets ended up being an utter disaster. From injuries to constant on-court and off-court distractions, the Nets never reached their potential as championship contenders and it was obvious that the team was going nowhere in the near future. Kyrie Irving, for one, does not seem to be committed to playing basketball, and his stance of not getting vaccinated ultimately killed the Nets’ chances last year.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO