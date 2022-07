Data: National Park Service; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosVisitor spending at Ohio's national park sites has rebounded to slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Driving the news: More than 2.8 million visitors spent $65.7 million in 2021, according to a new report from the National Park Service. The majority of visits were at Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the large swath of picturesque land between Cleveland and Akron.The largest spend share was on lodging (29.4%), then restaurants (25%), gas (14.9%) and recreational activities (12.4%). Details: While Cuyahoga is technically Ohio's only national park, the parks system manages several historical sites, including the Perry's Victory...

OHIO STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO