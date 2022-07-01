ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Ripley hires newpolice officer

By Staff Reports
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — At a special meeting...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Two arrested in local B&E

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the Jackson County Magistrates office on Monday, June 27, an officer responded to a burglary complaint. On that same day, unknown persons broke into a vacant home in Jackson County. Entry was made by breaking the handle/mechanism to a sliding glass door. Entry was possibly attempted through a window; however, only one pane of a double pane glass was broken.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Ripley, WV
Ripley, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNews

Ripley High ‘represents’ at the International Thespian Festival

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When theater-goers attend a play, they may admire the set. They may read the program in the few moments prior to or during intermission. Very few give much thought to the planning, work and dedication it took to produce scenery that sets the mood and give sense a sense of place. Very few realize the hours it took to design that program or produce that publicity. No one gives thought to the budget and how all the details came together to create the production that brought them to the theater.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Noel F. Masse

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO — Noel F. Massie, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Noel was born on January 21, 1931, in Lecta, Ohio, son of the late Linus Perry and Anna Marie Woolum Massie. Noel attended Wilson School, a one-room school house,...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Mimi Sharyn Slone

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO — Mimi Sharyn Slone, age 76, passed away from Alzheimer’s at home with her family on June 30, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1946. She grew up in Henderson, WV, and resided in Mercerville, OH. Mimi retired from the Social Security Administration in 2010.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Queens host Fourth of July Pet Pageant

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Miss Ripley Fourth of July queens hosted a pet pageant to kick of the Ripley Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday, June 29 on the Jackson County Courthouse Lawn. Categories included best kitty, small dogs, large dogs, farm animals and exotic pets. Thirty-one...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Guss Thomas Kelley

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Guss Thomas Kelley, 70, of Greenbrier Rd., Salem, departed this life on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1952, on Black Lick Rd., Salem, to the late Morice Edward and Rosemary Edith Nicholson Kelley.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Jackson County residents complete Mountaineer Challenge Academy

The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 1-22 as the 58th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, June 17 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 64 graduates from 23 counties across the state of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. CMSgt Brandon Ives congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica to visit Ripley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a saying that ‘a soldier never dies until he is forgotten.’. When the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated on November 11, 1921, in Arlington National Cemetery, it was to serve as a symbolic grave for all war dead whose remains have not been found or identified.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

At full capacity, animal shelter needs people to adopt or foster

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Animal Shelter is full. A year ago, this sentence began an article relating to the emergency the shelter was facing with an explosion of animals, kittens in particular. This year, the number of cats and kittens is down, standing at 28....
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

My riddle for you this week is: Why did the robot go on vacation?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Athletics played a huge role in Hosaflook’s young life

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Once upon a time, sports consumed the life of Will Hosaflook. Growing up in Ripley, he played them all. Once Hosaflook hit high school, he was a rare breed (at least in this day and age) by being a three-sport standout. It’s a part...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Ohio University Bobcats look to move forward

ATHENS, Ohio — Moving forward into the future. That’s what the Ohio football team will seek to do in its 2022 season. The Bobcats finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 (3-5 MAC) record, missing out on bowl season. With head coach Tim Albin in his second year...
ATHENS, OH

