Ripley hires newpolice officer

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the Jackson County Magistrates office on Monday, June 27, an officer responded to a burglary complaint. On that same day, unknown persons broke into a vacant home in Jackson County. Entry was made by breaking the handle/mechanism to a sliding glass door. Entry was possibly attempted through a window; however, only one pane of a double pane glass was broken.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials from the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) are scheduled to visit Jackson County the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 107, 107 West Main Street, Ripley, WV 25271. A WVDVA Veterans...
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The River Cities Tribune is the first publication of WV News’ realigned effort to better serve the communities of Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio and Mason County in West Virginia. WV News purchased the three publications that formerly served the communities, effective...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mountain Party of West Virginia will hold its special nominating convention from noon to 8 p.m. July 23 at Coonskin Park on Henry Shores Drive in Charleston. The convention will be held at Shelter 1. Candidates will be nominated for the November general...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When theater-goers attend a play, they may admire the set. They may read the program in the few moments prior to or during intermission. Very few give much thought to the planning, work and dedication it took to produce scenery that sets the mood and give sense a sense of place. Very few realize the hours it took to design that program or produce that publicity. No one gives thought to the budget and how all the details came together to create the production that brought them to the theater.
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO — Noel F. Massie, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Noel was born on January 21, 1931, in Lecta, Ohio, son of the late Linus Perry and Anna Marie Woolum Massie. Noel attended Wilson School, a one-room school house,...
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO — Mimi Sharyn Slone, age 76, passed away from Alzheimer’s at home with her family on June 30, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1946. She grew up in Henderson, WV, and resided in Mercerville, OH. Mimi retired from the Social Security Administration in 2010.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Miss Ripley Fourth of July queens hosted a pet pageant to kick of the Ripley Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday, June 29 on the Jackson County Courthouse Lawn. Categories included best kitty, small dogs, large dogs, farm animals and exotic pets. Thirty-one...
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Guss Thomas Kelley, 70, of Greenbrier Rd., Salem, departed this life on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1952, on Black Lick Rd., Salem, to the late Morice Edward and Rosemary Edith Nicholson Kelley.
The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 1-22 as the 58th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, June 17 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 64 graduates from 23 counties across the state of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. CMSgt Brandon Ives congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
BEXLEY, Ohio — Ohio’s efforts to transform Ohio’s 32 eastern counties that are part of Appalachia took a step forward on June 28 when Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that pumps $500 million into the region. Both Gallia and Meigs counties are part of the region.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a saying that ‘a soldier never dies until he is forgotten.’. When the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated on November 11, 1921, in Arlington National Cemetery, it was to serve as a symbolic grave for all war dead whose remains have not been found or identified.
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Animal Shelter is full. A year ago, this sentence began an article relating to the emergency the shelter was facing with an explosion of animals, kittens in particular. This year, the number of cats and kittens is down, standing at 28....
My riddle for you this week is: Why did the robot go on vacation?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Once upon a time, sports consumed the life of Will Hosaflook. Growing up in Ripley, he played them all. Once Hosaflook hit high school, he was a rare breed (at least in this day and age) by being a three-sport standout. It’s a part...
ATHENS, Ohio — Moving forward into the future. That’s what the Ohio football team will seek to do in its 2022 season. The Bobcats finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 (3-5 MAC) record, missing out on bowl season. With head coach Tim Albin in his second year...
Comments / 0