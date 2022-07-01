Ripley hires newpolice officer

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When theater-goers attend a play, they may admire the set. They may read the program in the few moments prior to or during intermission. Very few give much thought to the planning, work and dedication it took to produce scenery that sets the mood and give sense a sense of place. Very few realize the hours it took to design that program or produce that publicity. No one gives thought to the budget and how all the details came together to create the production that brought them to the theater.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO