ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Warriors, Nets and Clippers were top taxpaying teams for 2021-22

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEp0K_0gRetPQY00

The 2021-22 NBA season was a record-setting one for luxury tax payments.

According to data from Albert Nahmad of HeatHoops.com and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, the league’s previous single-year record for total luxury tax payments was $173.3M, back in 2002-03.

This season, the Warriors‘ tax penalties alone nearly matched that league-wide record. And they were joined by six other taxpayers whose combined end-of-season bills shattered the previous record even without Golden State’s help.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the seven taxpaying teams, courtesy of Eric Pincus of SportsBusinessClassroom.com:

  1. Golden State Warriors: $170,331,194.
  2. Brooklyn Nets: $97,711,261.
  3. Los Angeles Clippers: $83,114,692.
  4. Milwaukee Bucks: $52,037,160.
  5. Los Angeles Lakers: $45,117,195.
  6. Utah Jazz: $18,833,260.
  7. Philadelphia 76ers: $13,876,624.

All told, the seven teams paid a staggering combined total of $481,021,386.

Half of that total will be dispersed to the league’s non-taxpayers, which means that 23 teams will receive $10,456,987 each. The league will get the remaining $240,510,693 to help fund its revenue sharing program, says Pincus.

These numbers make it more obvious why a team like the Celtics made a concerted effort to get out of luxury tax territory at the trade deadline. A tax bill of $2M or so wouldn’t break the bank for Boston’s ownership group, but the Celtics generated more than just $2M in savings by ducking below the tax line. They’re now one of the 23 teams that will receive a $10M+ windfall.

Having said that, the Celtics gladly would have paid the tax penalty had they won the championship — Jaylen Brown would have received a bonus in that scenario, which would have pushed them over the line.

It’s worth noting that the Warriors are the only one of these seven taxpayers who were subject to “repeater” penalties this season, so it’s not as if those more punitive repeater penalties fueled this year’s record-setting totals. Even without the repeater penalties, the Warriors would have owed approximately $131M in taxes.

The majority of these teams project to be taxpayers again in 2022-23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks, JaVale McGee agree to three-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have been adding some size this offseason. After trading for big man Christian Wood earlier this month, Dallas is set to sign journeyman veteran center JaVale McGee to a three-year contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal is a three-year, $20.1M agreement, and the...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing five-year extension

The Pelicans are nearing an agreement on a five-year rookie scale extension for forward Zion Williamson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, it’ll be a maximum-salary deal that can be worth up to $231M. That indicates it will contain Rose Rule language allowing Williamson to qualify for a starting salary of 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team next season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Hoops Rumors

Magic sign Bol Bol to two-year contract

Bol Bol has agreed to a two-year deal with the Magic, tweets Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. Orlando traded for Bol in February, but he was still recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t played for the team. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman indicated after the season ended that the team was still interested in the 22-year-old big man and hoped to re-sign him.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo agree to two-year, $9.3M deal

Given the Warriors’ cap situation and the numbers reported by Charania, it appears the club will use a portion of its taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing. DiVincenzo was a full-time starter on the Bucks team that won a championship in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG on .420/.379/.718 shooting in 66 games (27.5 MPG) during that regular season. However, a major ankle injury sidelined him for most of the postseason and for a chunk of the ’21-22 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Jazz send Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves in blockbuster trade

The Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler and four future first-rounders in the deal. Minnesota will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Celtics
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign Josh Okogie to one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns will add free agent Josh Okogie on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 23-year-old shooting guard became unrestricted this week when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to give him a qualifying offer. He spent his first four NBA seasons in Minnesota after being selected with the 20th pick in the 2018 draft.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Hoops Rumors

Celtics re-sign Luke Kornet on two-year deal

The Celtics are re-signing big man Luke Kornet, having agreed to terms with him on a new two-year contract, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Kornet, who will turn 27 later this month, has bounced around the NBA since making his debut in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. The forward/center has averaged 5.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 148 total games (14.3 MPG) for the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, Cavaliers, and Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy