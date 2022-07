This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon. The June monthly candle close was one of the worst in crypto history with over 40% loss for Ethereum. For this reason, July does not look too optimistic and this monthly candle also opened in red today. Overall, ETH had another bad week, losing 6%.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO