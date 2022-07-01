Woman reported missing, last seen in Willowbrook

| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

Police sought the public’s help Thursday in locating a 28-year-old woman who was last seen in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles.

Jessie Giles was last seen on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, located at 1680 E. 120th St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Giles is white, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Giles’ whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.