Trae Young grew up playing video games with his father, and it should come as no surprise that his initial favorite titles were the basketball ones. “I was playing all of the NBA and NCAA games that I could get my hands on,” he says. Of course, Young can now play as himself in the latest release of NBA 2K, but back then the star point guard went with league idols like Allen Iverson and Vincent Carter. “I was in grade school watching those guys, and I vividly remember Vince dunking on everything.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO