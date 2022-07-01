ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, CA

Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting Wife in Lake Forest

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdxvI_0gRee6Nf00
Photo: Getty Images

LAKE FOREST (CNS) - A 62-year-old man was convicted Thursday of gunning down his wife in front of a Lake Forest hotel two years ago.

Philip Douglas Whyte was convicted of first-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the discharge of a firearm causing death, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19.

Whyte killed Cindy Whyte, 43, of Laguna Niguel, on June 10, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn Irvine Spectrum.

Deputies were called at 1:15 p.m. to the hotel at 23158 Lake Center Drive on a report of a man shooting a woman. When deputies arrived, they found the mortally injured woman outside the hotel with Whyte talking on his cellphone next to his Kia Optima, according to court papers.

Several people in the parking lot said Whyte shot the victim, according to court records.

Whyte told deputies that he wrote down what happened in a document titled "The Life of Michael and Cindy's Relationship" that was in his car.

He wrote in the document "20 years of marriage I've invested everything I own body and soul," according to court papers filed by his defense attorney Jessica Sweeny.

"My wife took everything I own, left me with a STD herpes virus," he wrote, according to Sweeny.

An autopsy of the victim showed she did not have herpes, but Sweeny said an expert reported only a blood sample and not a swab of the body could show whether she had the sexually transmitted disease.

Whyte also wrote in the document that his health was declining and he needed surgery to his eyes and that his rent and bills were past due and his car was about to be repossessed.

"I have no family to turn to or friends," Whyte wrote, adding that he had his son and daughter.

The document was not evidence in the trial, but text messages he exchanged with the victim that conveyed much of the same point were seen by jurors, who deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Man arrested on suspicion of killing roommate: Irvine Police

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing one of his roommates during an argument in Irvine, officials said. Around 2:20 a.m. July 4, police received a text message to 911 requesting them to respond to a residence on Leda after someone allegedly shot a roommate. The person...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly kills roommate in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A 39-year-old Irvine man was arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate to death Monday, but not before pointing a gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and a SWAT team, authorities said. Police received a 911 text at about 2:20 a.m. Monday requesting...
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Investigators seek information in Stanton homicide

At 7:21 p.m. on June 28, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue in the city of Stanton for unknown trouble. Upon arrival, deputies found a 49-year-old man and 76-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital where the 49-year-old man, Juan Cristalinas, of Santa Ana, was pronounced deceased.
STANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Lake Forest, CA
CBS LA

Irvine man in custody after allegedly shooting, killing roommate

On Monday, a 39-year-old man from Irvine was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing one of his roommates and then pointing the gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and SWAT. Authorities received a 911 call at about 2:20 a.m. The caller asked police to come to a home on Leda after David Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. According to Davies, the so far unidentified 911 caller, who was locked in his bedroom, continued to text with police dispatch and provide updates. "He said he heard Bohr...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Newport Beach police search for robbery suspect

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Police in Newport Beach are searching for a robbery suspect they say broke into a Corona del Mar home over the weekend. Officers responded to the scene of a robbery in the 1400 block of Santanella Terrace Friday night. Police say the robbery happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
crimevoice.com

Nonagenarian Homeowner Justified Shooting of an Intruder

MORENO VALLEY – A reported burglary-in-progress at a 93-year-old’s residence sent deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station to the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue On June 29, 2022, at 12:29 a.m. While Deputies were en route, the reporting party, nonagenarian Joe Howard Teague, told Dispatch that he had several subjects at gunpoint.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Kia Optima
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Biker Killed in Hit-And-Run in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER – Officials Sunday identified a 32-year-old motorcyclist who was killed by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Bellflower. The victim was identified as Brett Mitchell, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. A spokesperson with the coroner’s office could not be reached to determine Mitchell’s place of residence.
BELLFLOWER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

LA man arrested for elevator assault in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A Los Angeles man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in the elevator of an Irvine storage facility, according to the Irvine Police Department. Rafael Cortez, 26, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of felony sexual battery. Cortez's arrest comes after an investigation that goes back to late June.
IRVINE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Film Producer Charged With Murder of L.A. Model, Architect

Formal charges have been filed against men suspected of involvement in the deaths of a model and her architect friend, who were dumped at separate hospitals after a Los Angeles warehouse party last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. David Pearce, a producer arrested in December on suspicion of manslaughter, has been charged with murdering Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales Arzola. Brandt Osborn, an actor, has been charged with acting as an accessory to the pair’s murders. A third man initially arrested along with Pearce and Osborn, Michael Ansbach, has not been charged. The formal filing of charges by prosecutors comes after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office sent the case back to detectives for further investigation, according to the Times. Pearce’s lawyer declined to comment on the charges beyond telling the newspaper that his client “adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women’s unfortunate deaths.” On Saturday, someone in charge of Giles’ defunct Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Times’ article to her Story with the caption: “Finally! Justice is coming.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang Related Shooting Leaves Teen Dead in Carson

CARSON – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s...
foxla.com

Man charged with firing gun into Riverside Police station

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Riverside has been charged with firing a gun into a Riverside Police station nearly a month ago, according to the department. The shooting happened back on June 4, but police didn't even know it had happened until a few days later. Riverside Police say that one of the custodians at the Magnolia Avenue Station reported hearing a loud noise that morning, but didn't know where it came from.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy