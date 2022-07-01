ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Arts Advocates Launches Art Talk Series

By Dylan Campbell
 4 days ago

Arts Advocates is pleased to announce a new art talk series that will take place in the Arts Advocates Gallery, The Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The first talk on July 21 features members of the Petticoat Painters, a group formed in 1953 to showcase...

srqmagazine.com

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Welcomes Four New Board Members

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, welcomes four new members to its board of directors: Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton, Kristofer Geddie, Tim Jaeger, and Gregory Rumph II. “Working with this dream team is such an honor,” says Michele Des Verney Redwine, SBAC’s executive director and founder. “Our board is comprised of artists, authors, academic professionals, art advocates and community leaders. We have come together to promote diversity and inclusion in programming and leadership throughout our community. It’s an ambitious goal—but we will settle for nothing less.” Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton is recognized as a leading authority in arts integrated-teaching, and an accomplished curriculum designer for cultural-inclusive education, arts integration, and new school/program development. She is the director of the Florida Center for Partnerships for Arts-Integrated Teaching (PAInT Center) at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. Kristofer Geddie, a North Carolina native, trekked to Florida from New York City in 2010 to play “Coalhouse Walker” in Ragtime at Venice Theatre, and never left. He is currently the director of diversity and general manager at the theater. Geddie holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Mars Hill University, is currently enrolled in the final semester of graduate school at Goucher College for a master’s in arts administration. Raised in Paducah, Kentucky, Tim Jaeger earned his Bachelor of Arts with a Major in Fine Arts and a Minor in Modern Art History from Ringling College of Art and Design, where he was a Trustee Scholar. For more than 20 years, Jaeger has maintained a studio in Sarasota while participating in numerous solo and group exhibitions across the United States. He has received several awards and grants, including the Artist Residency and Fellowship Chateau L’Hesperit, Monaret, France, and the Arts Leadership Award issued by the Sarasota County Arts Council. Jaeger’s paintings can be found in numerous public and private collections across the United States. In addition to his studio practice, Jaeger is also the director and chief curator of the six galleries at Ringling College. Gregory Rumph II was introduced to art by copying his father’s drawings as a youngster. He nurtured that curiosity and refined his skills and talents over the years. In 1998, he received a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in Illustration from Ringling College of Art and Design. After several years of freelancing, Rumph was recruited to teach in the Visual and Performing Arts program at Booker Middle School in Sarasota where he taught for 15 years. He furthered his experiences in education to be eventually become an administrator and now serves as assistant principal at Booker High School overseeing the Visual and Performing Arts program. His work is in the collection of the National Civil Rights Museum and various private collections across the country.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jul 5, 2022

"During my meatless hiatus, I missed the birria taco's ascension into cravedom. " Before I returned to write for SRQ Magazine last month, I was vegan. True story. But I didn’t think I could effectively write about the Sarasota food scene without rejoining the estimated 90% of Americans who consume meat. I can say with confidence that reintroducing it into my diet has been way easier than the opposite.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Circo, an Omnivore's Delight

Before I returned to write for SRQ Magazine last month, I was vegan. True story. But I didn’t think I could effectively write about the Sarasota food scene without rejoining the estimated 90% of Americans who consume meat. I can say with confidence that reintroducing it into my diet has been way easier than the opposite.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

RE/MAX Alliance Group Associated in Sarasota Named Among America's Best

RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States. To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
SARASOTA, FL
Sea Turtle "Pierre" Released Today

"Pierre" was admitted to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on January 31, 2022. The turtle was found floating at the surface near Anna Maria Island City Pier with watercraft injuries and moderate fibropapilloma tumors. The turtle was taken for a CT scan at Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota to evaluate the extent of the injury. CT results show no evidence of trauma to the brain case or presence of internal tumors. Mote's Hospital removed the external fibropapilloma tumors, and after several months of recovery, Pierre was cleared by wildlife officials for release. If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via their 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship Announced

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has announced two Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship recipients. The $2,000 one-time scholarships are awarded each year to high school seniors planning to attend a four-year or two-year college, university, or technical school in Florida. The scholarship recipients are Abigail Koester and Diana “Nicole” Valero. Abigail Koester graduated from Sarasota Military Academy this spring and in the fall plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Florida. Her long-term goal is to work in urban planning and development to help underprivileged communities. Diana “Nicole” Valero, a graduate of Sarasota High School, will begin at the University of South Florida in the fall, where she plans to study biology with the intention of going to medical school and eventually becoming an anesthesiologist in a children’s hospital. Of the two recipients, Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation, said, “These two young women are tremendous students and individuals. They are deserving of the financial assistance these scholarships will provide—and the votes of confidence they reflect.” The Education Foundation partnered with Suncoast Credit Union Foundation in 2019 to create these scholarships. Said Cindy Helton, executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, “We believe the best way we can build better communities is by investing in education and health-related initiatives for children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Seeks Community Input on Agritourism

In the continuing effort to include public comment and increase transparency, Manatee County Government will be holding a Community Workshop on Agritourism issues. More than 1,000 notices have been mailed to Manatee County citizens, but this extra messaging is to ensure greater participation. The virtual workshop will be held, online (via Zoom), Thursday, July 21, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m., to discuss a County-Initiated Text Amendment to the Land Development Code (LDC) regarding agritourism activities on properties located in Manatee County. County staff is proposing to add the minimum regulations necessary to protect the public interest (health, safety, welfare), as it relates to substantial offsite impacts associated with agritourism activities. This is not a public hearing. The purpose of the workshop is to inform residents of the nature of the proposal and seek comments. Please be advised that there is a 500-person attendee maximum with the virtual meeting. (This includes the virtual link and call-in number combined.)
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Makes Money Available for Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement for Special Needs Households

Low- and very low-income Special Needs homeowners in Manatee County can now apply for financial help through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance from the Manatee County Community and Veterans Services Department. Special Needs households are defined as having a member of the household with developmental disabilities as defined in the Florida Statutes. The program emphasis is on home modifications, including technological enhancements and devices, which will allow homeowners to remain independent in their own homes and maintain their homeownership.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

