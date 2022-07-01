ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customs officials intercept shipments of illegal drugs at Port of Louisville — and the work never stops

 4 days ago
Since May 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Louisville have stopped 407 pounds of drugs heading to Australia and New Zealand as they travel through express consignment facilities in the U.S. The narcotics are being shipped from various locations. Some are stateside addresses...

