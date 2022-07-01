ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Solutions to Avoid Red Tide (START) Expands Healthy Ponds Collaborative into Manatee County

By Barbie Heit
srqmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Building on a successful program that helped more than two dozen Sarasota County communities bolster (and beautify) their stormwater retention ponds, Solutions to Avoid Red Tide (START) has secured a $100,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to expand a regional “Healthy Pond Collaborative” (HPC) initiative into Manatee County. The...

www.srqmagazine.com

