Carver alumni association to meet virtually

The George Washington Carver School will hold its 81st annual reunion on Saturday via the Zoom platform and will continue its tradition of helping worthy students through the presentation of scholarships.

The first meeting of individuals to organize the George Washington Carver National Alumni Association was in 1973 and in 1975, the group officially named its scholarships as the S.A. Gilliam Scholarship with the first being awarded in 1976.

This year, the association will award eight scholarships of $3,000 each and three hardship scholarships of $1,500 each for a this-year total of $28,500.

The alumni association is celebrating 46 years of awarding scholarships, having presented 282 scholarships over the years.

Initially, the scholarships were for $200 each. Over the years, the alumni group has awarded a total of $314,550 in scholarships.

If a person has been a member of the G.W. Carver National Alumni Association for two consecutive years and is a current member, their child or grandchild may request a scholarship application.

Additionally, consideration will be given to former recipients, hardship cases and students already in college who apply for the S.A. Gilliam Scholarship if the scholarship committee receives fewer than 10 high school applications and based on the availability of funds.

Scholarships are awarded each year to assist academically qualified students who are going to a two- or four-year college or university.

Association members may attend the meeting via Zoom at 9 a.m. by accessing https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81534137276 or by telephone at 312-626-6799 or 815-341-37276, followed by the pound (#) sign, in the Central Time Zone or 929-205-6099 of 815-341-37276, followed by the pound (#) sign, in the Eastern Time Zone.

The meeting ID is 815 3413 7276.

The first graduating class at the school was in 1942 and a member of that class, Rachel Boddie Wiggins, was celebrated on Mother’s Day as the oldest living alumni.

In addition to graduating from Carver, she taught elementary school for 30 years before retiring.

Wiggins, who will be 100 on Nov. 15, attends Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.