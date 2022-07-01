ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigrant advocates call latest SCOTUS ruling 'a very small win'

By Marissa Armas
 4 days ago

Colorado immigrant rights advocates were taken back by an unexpected decision from the nation's highest court on Thursday.

"We definitely didn't think it would go that way," said Bianey Bermudez, with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. "I think as an organization we were all very shocked to read the decision this morning."

The mostly conservative Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration, allowing the president to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required migrants seeking asylum at the border to wait in Mexico as they awaited their hearings.

"This is a very small win," Bermudez said. "But we need to see action because every day that the Biden administration waits that's more lives in danger… because lives have been in danger ever since this policy has been in place."

While the court ruled against the policy, Biden and his team still have to formally end the program which advocates said could be soon. Once the policy is reversed it's likely Colorado will see an influx of asylees who've been waiting, as cities like Denver and Aurora tend to be a destination cities.

"It's an opportunity to continue to extend our welcome like we have been to refugees from Ukraine," she said.

As the policy nears its end, advocates like Bermudez said hopefully we'll see fewer scenes like in San Antonio where earlier this week upwards of 50 migrants were found dead in the back of a trailer.

"The more that we reform our immigration policies, the better these situations are going to get."

CBS4 contacted the Colorado GOP for comment on this decision, and a spokesperson sent this statement:

"Biden and Bennet's failed policies have created a historic border crisis. Border apprehensions have hit historic highs, as human traffickers and drug cartels take advantage of Biden's lawlessness. Today's decision just means that the Biden Administration will have one more opportunity to do the wrong thing at the southern border."

CBS4 also reached out to Gov. Jared Polis' office for comment, but a spokesperson said "we do not have a comment at this time."

Guest
3d ago

We are all ready in a mess so many Americans living in campers tents cars what ever more are going to be out of homes we can not afford the prices on everything Ins medicine this Government needs to take care of it’s own people food is getting worse we have spent Billions on others it needs to stop we can’t go on taking care of other Countries and their people it sad but true

Martha Scott
4d ago

I don't understand why we don't start giving asylum seeker who have been waiting for while first, and start from there instead of opening the borders for all

Truth hurts
2d ago

the more we stretch our system for partisan political gains, the more we are pushing it to collapse.

