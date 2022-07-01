New Top Gear TV celebrates the best of BMW's M Division

Redesigning the Tacoma pickup is a big deal for Toyota, even if the truck itself isn’t that big. And here is that big deal; the next Tacoma. In America, the Tacoma is at the heart of Toyota’s business. During 2021, amid all supply chain constraints, a record 252,490 of the mid-size trucklets made it onto America’s highways, byways, trails and meadows. Ford meanwhile only sold 94,755 Rangers. Nissan got 60,697 Frontiers to customers, and GM knocked out 24,125 GMC Canyons and 73,008 Chevrolet Colorados. Do the mid-size truck math and it works out to Tacoma 252,490 and Everyone Else 252,585. It likely pisses Toyota off to have lost out to Everyone Else by 95 trucks.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO