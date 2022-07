With a coupe-like silhouette, the 2023 Polestar 4 appears to be a sleeker and more sporty-looking version of the brand’s upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. So far, we’ve only seen a teaser photo of the 4 that’s obscured by a semi-sheer cover. We can tell that the 4 will have a sloped rear end, like many coupe-ish SUVS, and that it wears a different taillamp design than the 3. The two will undoubtedly ride on the same platform and will behave similarly on the road. While the company hasn’t released any preliminary specs on the 4, it has said that the 3 will offer two electric motors and all-wheel drive. A large battery should be standard and offer around 300 miles of range per charge.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO