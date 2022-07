The blueprint is familiar territory; the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 from the larger DB11 and DBS Superleggera inveigled into the front of the much smaller Vantage, roughing out 690bhp and 550lb ft of torque. Enough for a 0–62mph time in the mid-threes and the double tonne, given space and lack of applicable laws. A wider body. Out there aero. No hybrid, no real attempts at fuel efficiency, no regrets and no apologies. An outrageous swagger of a car that subverts the usual subtleties of Aston Martin’s image.

