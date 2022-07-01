ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xzibit Puts Viacom On Blast For Cutting Him Out of ‘Pimp My Ride’ Merch

HipHopWired
HipHopWired
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Xzibit ‘s old school MTV show Pimp My Ride was all the rage when it debuted back in the day. But allegedly Viacom has been trying to erase Xzibit from their history books and X is calling them out on it.

TMZ is reporting that the “B*tch Please” rapper has called out Viacom for removing his “image and likeness” from the DVD’s in an attempt to get around paying him royalties for the show. As to who still watches the show, we have not clue, but X wants his coin and is putting Viacom on blast for jerking him out of his checks.

He says episodes cut for DVDs and streaming were also re-edited to remove his music, and DVD covers removed his image and likeness. We checked, and that tidbit appears to be true.

Taking to IG to vent his frustration over the matter, X posted some numbers the show did and in the caption wrote “hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and and found ways to cut me out? Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming(which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print “with my name and likeness” then proceed to take my “name and likeness” off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1?”

Still, X says he’s willing to move forward with Viacom if they come correct and give him his well-earned royalties and wouldn’t mind working with them on future projects.

Will Viacom do right by X? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

