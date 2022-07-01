‘Field Of Dreams’: Peacock Drops TV Reboot From Mike Schur; Universal TV Eyes New Buyers

Click here to read the full article.

Field of Dreams has struck out at Peacock .

The NBCUniversal streamer has abruptly dropped its series reboot of the classic Kevin Costner baseball movie, Deadline has confirmed.

The project, which comes from The Good Place creator Michael Schur, the film’s producer Lawrence Gordon and Universal TV, had been handed a straight-to-series order in August 2021.

Universal TV is now shopping the series to other broadcasters and platforms. It’s believed that the show has been casting and is a month out from production with seven hour-long scripts ready to go. As recently announced, filming was slated to take place throughout Iowa, which is supporting the series financially, as well as Boston, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

Written by Schur, the series was set to reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that made the movie so enduring and beloved.

The pickup came amid a surge in popularity for the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner following baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game last summer between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which aired in primetime on Fox. It was the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball telecast on any network since 2005, according to Nielsen, and Fox’s most-streamed regular-season game in its history.

Schur was set to executive produce the series via his Fremulon banner, along with Gordon for The Gordon Company, David Miner and former The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett.

The 1989 sports fantasy Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson and based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. It starred Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his Iowa cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.

