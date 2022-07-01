ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Michaels Hospitalized Before Nashville Show For Undisclosed Medical Emergency

By Tom Tapp
 4 days ago
Bret Michaels , 59, was hospitalized in Nashville shortly before tonight’s stop on “The Stadium Tour,” which pairs his band Poison with Motley Crue and Def Leppard. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act were also a part of the Nashville lineup. The nature of his illness was not disclosed.

The Nashville Tennessean reported that the other members of Poison took to the stage to announce the band would not appear. The tour’s next stop is Saturday in Jacksonville, which is scheduled to be the first of three shows in four days. It is unclear if Michaels’ condition will allow him to make those dates.

The “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” singer, who has had type 1 diabetes for most of his life, has had a number of health scares in the past dozen years. He had a brain hemorrhage which required an operation in 2010, according to People. Shortly thereafter, the Rock of Love star underwent another surgery, this time to repair a hole in his heart following a mini-stroke.

Michaels was a judge on the talent show Nashville Star . He starred in VH1’s reality show Rock of Love . He won NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice and was also featured in the reality docu-series Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It .

Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
Joan Jett
Travis Barker
Morgan Wallen
Bret Michaels
#Nashville Star#Academy Awards#Academy Of Country Music#Blackhearts#Poison#Vh1#Nbc#Celebrity Apprentice
