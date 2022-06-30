ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gjq0I_0gReLfSK00

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

‘Best Americana Performance’: Grammys announce new categories

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Rage Against the Machine slams SCOTUS abortion ruling, donates $475K to abortion rights groups

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man convicted of stabbing and lighting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When police confronted Orlando Vela, he was pushing a shopping cart containing a dog that had been stabbed and set on fire, according to prosecutors. Vela produced a dagger and fought with officers before being taken into custody, according to a District Attorney’s office release. An examination of the dog revealed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed during Oildale attempted robbery identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a man fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery at an Oildale tobacco shop. Odulio Rodriguez, 36, was declared dead at the scene at Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street, according to a coroner’s release. A gunman entered at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Child, 2, who died in apparent drowning identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 2-year-old girl who apparently drowned Saturday has been released. Brooklyn Marie Brown died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical. This incident is a reminder for parents […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man allegedly stabbed by son died of leg wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old man who authorities say was killed by his son died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office. Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr. was stabbed June 13 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road, officials said. He was declared dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
KGET

Inmate dies at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at Lerdo Jail was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed, according to a coroner’s release. Louie Grijalva III was found unresponsive at 3:43 p.m. June 27, said the release. It contained...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Canada#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Fm Radio#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
KGET

Coroner: Man died from shotgun wound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in North Edwards last month died from a shotgun wound, according to the coroner’s office. Christopher Randall Bolin, 36, of Sun Valley, Nev. was pronounced dead at the scene of the June 10 shooting, a coroner’s release said. He was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in the 18100 block of Avenue B.
NORTH EDWARDS, CA
KGET

3-year-old drowns at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
KGET

‘God saved me’: Investigation continues after apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation continues after a suspected gas leak led to an explosion in a Central Bakersfield apartment building. The blast rocked the neighborhood, ripping a wall away from the building, but key questions remain unanswered. “I’ve been in the Army. I’ve been in situations where bombs were going off around me, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Mail

Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo bring down the house while performing at PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration

Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo impressed audiences with their incredible performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration at the United States Capitol. While taking the stage on the Fourth of July, all eyes were on the Better Than You Left Me hitmaker, 39, as...
CELEBRITIES
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy