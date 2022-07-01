ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Proposal Calling Slavery 'Involuntary Relocation' Reviled on Twitter

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
A group of Texas educators reportedly argued that "involuntary relocation" should be used instead of "slavery" in second grade...

Kelvin Knox
1d ago

WOW! An attempt to keep children from knowing the history of the nation, especially black children who need to know the struggles our ancestors endured to get them where they are today. What is going on here?

Debra Stine
1d ago

you all need to look at what happened in GERMANY Hitler slowly took control of everything until it was to late Americas Hitler are the Republicans who are taking control of America the only way to stop them is to vote blue otherwise America the free will be gone

Terry Bland
4d ago

people's should claim their Independence from White People , end of this conversation.All races could be self determining , self-supporting

CBS DFW

Educators propose teaching second graders slavery was 'involuntary relocation'

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Texas educators has proposed teaching second grade students that slavery was "involuntary relocation."They asked the Texas State Board of Education, which decides state curriculum, to make the change. But according to the Texas Education Agency, or TEA, "Any assertion that the State Board of Education is considering downplaying the role of slavery in American history is completely inaccurate."The TEA weighed in on Twitter, saying "statements circulating on social media about the status of how the history of slavery is taught are patently false. The Texas Education Agency does not make curricular recommendations to the State Board of Education. Instead, the SBOE -- through the work of committees -- determines state standards, typically over a lengthy process involving many drafts."The TEA also shared meeting minutes from the June 15 meeting where the issue came up. "As documented in the meeting minutes, the SBOE provided feedback in the meeting indicating that the working group needed to change the language related to 'involuntary relocation'," the government agency shared. Click here to read various drafts of new curriculum standards for Texas schools. 
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2022

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
marketplace.org

Slavery ended in the 1860s. Why hasn’t the wealth gap closed for Black Americans?

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas found out about the Emancipation Proclamation, two years after it was issued. It marks the end of slavery in the United States, when white slave owners profited from the coerced, unpaid labor of Black Americans. And while the emancipation itself is nearly 160 years old, the economic emancipation of Black Americans is an ongoing story.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

I am a Democrat and I still love my country

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I, and many others (not just in my party) became sick to their stomachs. We saw marches, outrage from high-profile politicians and celebrities, and even one rock star, Bille Joe Armstrong, lead singer for the band Green Day, revealing he is "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship at a concert in London after the decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

Vice President Kamala Harris, husband Doug Emhoff visit Santa Monica fire station

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her husband, Doug Emhoff, visited a Santa Monica fire station, where Harris briefly spoke about the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. RELATED: 6 dead, dozens wounded at Highland Park July 4 parade; "An act of violence that has shaken us to our core"Staying at her Brentwood home this weekend, the vice president arrived by motorcade to Santa Monica Fire Station 2 just after 1 p.m. where she and Emhoff spoke to firefighters and posed for photos with them, according to the White House press pool. Harris touched...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TIME

America Insists It Is Great. It Should Work on Being Decent

For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt a stifling expectation, an understood command to believe that America is great. If I could not see this nation as great, then I must be a disgruntled traitor. If I could not see America’s remarkable progress—how it eventually fixed its mistake of enslaving others; how it bent over backward to consider race in college admissions—I must be a spoiled cynic.
POLITICS
Slate

Texas’ Governor Wants You to Forget About Uvalde

The news cycle moves so quickly that we too often forget the things we should remember. Like the shooting in a Uvalde school that killed 19 children and two of their teachers. It was a little more than one month ago. We spoke with someone who will never forget, Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who serves the citizens of Uvalde. He’s spent much of the past month looking for answers. Gutierrez came to the city the night of May 24. And he’s stayed there for most of the time since, to be there for his constituents—to listen and to give them what support he can. Some of the people who lost their children blame law enforcement—for not doing enough, fast enough, to save their kids. The state senator has been looking for answers about law enforcement’s failings that day. But he’s also keeping the pressure on, knowing that the clock is ticking for Texas to take real action.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

