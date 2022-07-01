Texas Proposal Calling Slavery 'Involuntary Relocation' Reviled on Twitter
A group of Texas educators reportedly argued that "involuntary relocation" should be used instead of "slavery" in second grade...www.newsweek.com
WOW! An attempt to keep children from knowing the history of the nation, especially black children who need to know the struggles our ancestors endured to get them where they are today. What is going on here?
you all need to look at what happened in GERMANY Hitler slowly took control of everything until it was to late Americas Hitler are the Republicans who are taking control of America the only way to stop them is to vote blue otherwise America the free will be gone
people's should claim their Independence from White People , end of this conversation.All races could be self determining , self-supporting
