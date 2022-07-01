ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court overturns Trump-era border policy

By Rudabeh Shahbazi, Sydney Kalich, Robert Sherman
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub7mz_0gReJhIC00

( NewsNation ) — The Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration can terminate the Trump administration’s “Migrant Protection Protocols,” also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, which required asylum seekers at the U.S. border to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed.

The justices, in a 5-4 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, overturned a federal appeals court decision requiring the Biden administration to restart the policy after the Republican-led states sued to maintain the program.

Former President Donald Trump instituted the policy in 2019 to deter migrants from applying for asylum. President Joe Biden then attempted to end the policy on his first day in office. Texas and Missouri sued over the policy ending and a Texas federal judge ordered the policy be reinstated.

The Biden administration’s two efforts to rescind the program were blocked by the courts, which led to the dispute, Biden v. Texas, being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Advocacy groups said the policy subjects migrants to inhumane and dangerous conditions.

Prior to Trump’s presidency, administrations generally allowed those fleeing violence to cross the border and apply for asylum within the U.S. But under Trump, more than 70,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico.

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing emissions

People affected by the “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy represent a small percentage of the immigration processing actions, especially after the introduction of Title 42, which had most immigrants turned away without being able to apply for asylum.

The U.S. solicitor general told the Supreme Court that the Department of Homeland Security processed more than 671,000 migrants under the traditional process in 2021. In 2020, which was the last year the “Remain in Mexico” program was in full effect, 20,000 migrants were processed under that program.

“The moment people were forced to wait in Mexico pending their asylum or deportation hearing in the United States, they stop coming,” Brandon Judd, a spokesman for the National Border Control, said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

However, humanitarians contend that sending migrants to Mexican border towns is inhumane, as they are some of the most dangerous cities in the world. That’s why they believe the policy must be done away with and replaced with a new policy that is more dignified.

“We need to establish policies that will protect our country, keep our country safe, know who’s entering our country, and provide policies that will allow people to safely and orderly enter the United States if they’re fleeing for their lives,” said Sister Norma Pimentel of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press and Border Report contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
WBRE

Cassidy Hutchinson testimony tests Trump’s political strength

President Trump is taking a beating from the Jan. 6 panel, with ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson this week offering particularly damaging testimony about the former president's temperament and knowledge of what was happening in the attack on the Capitol.
POTUS
WBRE

Officers shot during Philadelphia July 4 fireworks show

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two officers were shot during the “Wawa Welcome to America” July 4 event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) tweeted that his “thoughts are with the officers and their families” after the shooting around 10 p.m. Videos on social media showed people fleeing the parkway […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Seeking Asylum#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Republican
WBRE

PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and 24 others were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials. The parade was halted Monday morning after shots were fired about 10 minutes into the event. Police continue to search for the gunman. READ THE LATEST: 6 […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WBRE

How to get patriotic if you can’t get out on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Monday is the day that Americans celebrate Independence Day. They are doing it in many different ways, too. From, watching fireworks, to attending parades and other activities, there’s a lot to see and do out there. However, some of us have to work and, let’s face it, when quitting time comes […]
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WBRE

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

NASA said a rocket of unknown national origin that crashed into the moon earlier this year produced a double crater on the surface, an unexpected feat. The agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which collects data on the moon, spotted two craters after the “mystery rocket body” collided with the moon on March 4, NASA said recently. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy