ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to max extension

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEqqc_0gReJdlI00

The Grizzlies are keeping their superstar home for quite some time.

The team has agreed to a five-year, $193 million max extension with point guard Ja Morant, which was expected as the Grizzlies entered the offseason. It is the largest contract in franchise history.

“I’m of course not allowed to say specifics on that,” executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager Zach Kleiman said in May when asked if he would give Morant the most lucrative deal in franchise history. “Whatever I’m allowed to say under NBA rules without violating the CBA, I hereby say about what our plans would be for Ja. He is of course a cornerstone here.”

The NBA’s new salary cap number, $123.655 million, determined how much Morant could make going forward. The max deal on a rookie extension is 25% of the cap. If he finishes on an All-NBA team or wins MVP this upcoming season, it becomes 30% of the salary cap ($231 million) — a “super max” deal.

“I’m definitely happy to be here, Memphis is my home,” Morant said in May when asked if he would sign a max deal. “When that conversation comes up, it will be in the media for everyone to see. If the (question) is, do I want to be in Memphis, the answer is hell yeah!”

Morant finished second-team All-NBA this past season, made his first All-Star team, and averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season. He played in only 57 games because of two knee injuries, and also missed three playoff games with a bone bruise in his right knee. He has recovered from the injury and is back to full training.

Last offseason, the Grizzlies reached a deal with Morant’s co-star, Jaren Jackson Jr., on a four-year, $105 million extension. However, Jackson, who missed most of the 2020-21 season recovering from meniscus surgery, will be out the next four to six months after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Ja Morant
Yardbarker

Bismack Biyombo Agrees To Terms With Phoenix Suns

Biyombo, 29, is 6-foot-8 and was initially signed to a 10-day deal on Jan. 1. His performance helped Phoenix overcome the loss of starting center Deandre Ayton and backup JaVale McGee, both in health and safety protocols at the time of Biyombo’s signing. He eventually was signed for the remainder of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Grizzlies#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy