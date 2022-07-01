Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to max extension

The Grizzlies are keeping their superstar home for quite some time.

The team has agreed to a five-year, $193 million max extension with point guard Ja Morant, which was expected as the Grizzlies entered the offseason. It is the largest contract in franchise history.

“I’m of course not allowed to say specifics on that,” executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager Zach Kleiman said in May when asked if he would give Morant the most lucrative deal in franchise history. “Whatever I’m allowed to say under NBA rules without violating the CBA, I hereby say about what our plans would be for Ja. He is of course a cornerstone here.”

The NBA’s new salary cap number, $123.655 million, determined how much Morant could make going forward. The max deal on a rookie extension is 25% of the cap. If he finishes on an All-NBA team or wins MVP this upcoming season, it becomes 30% of the salary cap ($231 million) — a “super max” deal.

“I’m definitely happy to be here, Memphis is my home,” Morant said in May when asked if he would sign a max deal. “When that conversation comes up, it will be in the media for everyone to see. If the (question) is, do I want to be in Memphis, the answer is hell yeah!”

Morant finished second-team All-NBA this past season, made his first All-Star team, and averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season. He played in only 57 games because of two knee injuries, and also missed three playoff games with a bone bruise in his right knee. He has recovered from the injury and is back to full training.

Last offseason, the Grizzlies reached a deal with Morant’s co-star, Jaren Jackson Jr., on a four-year, $105 million extension. However, Jackson, who missed most of the 2020-21 season recovering from meniscus surgery, will be out the next four to six months after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot.