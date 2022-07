MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Fourth of July, the birthdate of our nation. As many Americans celebrate freedoms by enjoying the day off from work with day-drinking, barbecues, and fireworks, some travel with their families and others use it as a day to reflect. Many reflect on the brave men and women who have worked or fought to build the country and preserve our freedoms, while many others reflect on the hardships their ancestors faced and, eventually, overcame.

MACON, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO