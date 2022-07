Gov. Kathy Hochul has scrapped an executive order issued by predecessor Andrew Cuomo that sought to prevent state-funded service providers from paying “excessive” salaries to executives. Cuomo’s 2012 edict capped executive salaries for thousands of not-for-profit providers at $199,000. Salaries could only get bumped with a waiver or approval from the state budget director. The rule also ordered recipients of state assistance to pay no more than 15 percent of funding on administrative overhead. At the time, Cuomo complained about an unnamed service provider that received 99 percent of its revenue from government contracts and whose chief executive received $3.2 million in compensation....

