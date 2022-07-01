ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo3gq_0gReFMWX00

( KXAN ) — Cities across the U.S. are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases comes as many prepare to travel over the Fourth of July holiday. Health leaders warn against traveling if you’re sick or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you avoid travel if:

  • You have COVID-19 symptoms
  • You tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a 10-day window of first experiencing symptoms or getting the positive test result
  • You are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test
  • You had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The CDC recommends waiting 10 days after exposure to travel but also said people might test negative five days after exposure and wear a mask for the remainder of that 10-day period

You can find all of the CDC’s travel recommendations here .

Traveling domestically

National data from the CDC shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are going up nationwide. Case numbers are also trending upwards, though health leaders have noted because of the prominence of at-home tests, those case numbers are underreported.

What to do if you have COVID symptoms, but your at-home test comes back negative

A number of counties in states along the West Coast, including in California, are in the CDC’s high-risk category. So is much of Florida, the western border of Louisiana and the Gulf coast-side of Texas. Those risk levels are based on a weekly average of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people, percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals per 100,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49giwZ_0gReFMWX00
COVID-19 community levels in US by county (Courtesy CDC)

You can find the community levels for the county you’re traveling to using this CDC tool .

International travel

Just a few weeks ago, the CDC lifted its reentry requirements , meaning you no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to get back into the country. Non-U.S. citizens that intend to simply visit the United States are still required to show proof of vaccination.

The CDC has listed many countries in the high-risk category, meaning they recommend being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling. Those countries include France, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Italy. You can find the full list here .

There are no countries listed in the “do not travel” category as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

11-year-old Indiana boy dies after fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year old Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street. The Mt. Vernon Police Department...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WGN Radio

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Positive Test#Mexico#National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN Radio

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainian soldiers in need of communication devices

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including peoples’ mental health during the war and the lack of communication devices between Ukrainian soldiers. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
MILITARY
WGN Radio

Cassidy Hutchinson testimony prompts reassessment of Trump legal culpability

(The Hill) – The Jan. 6 committee’s accumulating evidence against former President Trump, including testimony from White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, has strengthened a potential criminal case against him and chipped away at his most likely defense arguments, legal experts say. Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump...
POTUS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy