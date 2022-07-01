ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

SEBCO Pool directors consider upgrades

By Paula Grubbs, Eagle Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile annual improvements are made at the 56-year-old SEBCO Pool in Jefferson Township’s Laura Doerr Park, major repairs are needed to keep the pool open moving into the future. Greg Bauer, president of the SEBCO Pool board of directors, said Jefferson Township supervisors commissioned a pool study last...

wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

AHN community response unit has new vehicle, equipment

CRANBERRY TWP — Since its inception in the southwestern Butler County region in October 2021, the Allegheny Health Network Wexford Community Response Unit has been busy. The unit, which consists of an SUV-size vehicle driven by paramedics that can assist area EMS providers at crisis scenes, has spent the last half-year helping out at accidents and medical emergencies across Cranberry Township, Adams Township, Mars, Seven Fields, Middlesex Township and Valencia.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Mars police gain second full-time officer

The Mars Borough police department will soon have a new full-time officer on patrol. The borough, which hired its first full-time officer, Mark Lint, in December of 2021, has brought officer Brian Novosel on board as its second full-time officer. He will start working full-time on July 11. Novosel has...
MARS, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Communications and Development Specialist. Statewide nonprofit Pennsylvania Women Work, which works to help individuals "find lasting employment that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Something for everyone at well-attended Zelie parade

ZELIENOPLE — When it comes to celebrating the birth of our country, a small town can feel like a big city. There's no telling exactly how many people took to the streets of Zelienople on Monday, with lawn chairs in some places two rows deep for the borough’s annual Fourth of July parade.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Numbers Increase

COVID cases ticked back up this past week in Butler County. According to Department of Health numbers, there were 250 new cases of COVID over the last seven days, which is about 90 more compared to the previous week. Statewide hospitalizations have held fairly steady. We’re expected to hear an...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1. Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements. The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Be mindful of fireworks laws throughout the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

