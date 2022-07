It’s not always easy to find love. We’ve all been there. But what if the person you’re meant to spend your future with is from your past?. Well, Prime Video’s new reality series “The One That Got Away” tests the theory. The show is hosted by singer Betty Who and follows six singles — Allyssa, Ashley, Jeff, Nigel, Kasey and Vince — on their quest for love as they revisit connections from their past.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO