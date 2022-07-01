ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

We’re dropping the flood alert as the heavy rain threat shifts further east

By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening. This is just a quick post to say that we no longer anticipate the threat of widespread, heavy rainfall in the Houston metro area tonight and on Friday, including most of the coast. Therefore we are lifting the Stage 1 flood alert presently in place for coastal areas. This...

spacecityweather.com

Comments / 0

 

spacecityweather.com

Fourth of July signals the return of hot weather for awhile to Houston

After several days of cooler weather, and for some locations fairly wet conditions, high pressure has again started to assert control over our weather. There really is not a whole lot more to say other than that temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal for the foreseeable future with lots of sunshine. And because today is a holiday, this post will be short and (not so?) sweet.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Storm update: Heavy rain likely to remain concentrated along the coast, in Galveston and to the east

Good afternoon. With this post we will provide an update on rainfall expected tonight and Friday, before our region dries out and starts to heat back up this weekend. The bottom line: We are maintaining a Stage 1 flood alert for coastal counties through Friday. The biggest change in this afternoon update is that our area of greatest concern has shifted eastward: We now expect the heaviest rainfall from now on to be focused on Galveston Bay and points eastward.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Heavy rain targets Southeast Texas as Gulf low nears

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure continues to swirl over the Gulf of Mexico, and is now heading northward towards the middle and upper Texas Coast. As it nears, waves of thunderstorms will sweep across Southeast Texas Thursday. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely arrive...
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX
fox7austin.com

Tracking the tropics: What a tropical disturbance in the Gulf means for Texas

HOUSTON - A tropical disturbance in the northwest Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for development, but even if the system doesn’t organize into a full-fledged tropical cyclone, squally weather could start Wednesday along the Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center has identified the disturbance as invest 95L and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Kaitlin Armstrong arrives in Houston after arrest in Costa Rica, bond set at $3.5M

According to online records, Armstrong was booked into a Harris County jail Sunday morning, July 3, under two charges - murder and theft. Her total bond is set at $3,503,500. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who was arrested in Costa Rica for her suspected involvement in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, arrived in Houston Saturday.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away billions of dollars

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase one couple in Houston who have been extremely generous in what they do to help the city of Houston and its residents.
HOUSTON, TX

