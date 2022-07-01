My Style Is Classic and Polished—Here's Everything I'd Buy For the Office RN

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.

