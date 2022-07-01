ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Style Is Classic and Polished—Here's Everything I'd Buy For the Office RN

By Kristen Nichols
 4 days ago
While my personal style is always evolving, right now I’m gravitating towards pieces that are classic and polished. At times I can be more trend-driven, but I credit the last several years working at...

whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Luxury-Handbag Expert—These Are the Best Valentino Bags to Invest In

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Every Editor on Our Team Owns This Cool Basic—Shop It Here If You Want In

Not to sound biased or anything, but our team of editors is a pretty stylish group. I always turn to my fashion colleagues to learn about the latest emerging trend, glean some outfit inspiration, or discover my latest shopping obsession. Not only do they have an excellent eye for shopping picks, but they also have great taste in personal style. So when half of our editorial team shares the same fabulous wardrobe basic, you know it has to be a good one.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl
whowhatwear

The Elegant Shoe Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style

If you love gorgeous heels, you’ve landed in the right spot. I’m dedicating this entire piece to one of the most elegant shoe trends that will never go out of style. I’m talking about slingback heels. This simple yet chic design is classic and can instantly elevate any look. While there are a ton of options from just about every brand, I decided to go through some of my favorite sites to bring you an edit of the best slingback heels out there.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

When we're looking for expert shopping tips, Sandy Koszarek is always a go-to. The VIP Nordstrom stylist works with clients on a daily basis to test out new trends and explore their personal styles, so she certainly knows her stuff. She recently shared the trends that she thinks will help get your closet up to speed for the season. And now, she's taking her advice a step further by telling us which pieces she's currently over. Of course, it's worth noting that you should always wear what you love and what makes you comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

The $75 Sneakers That Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing

It's not every day that a shoe comes around that costs $75 and has been seen on practically every celebrity, including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. And yet that's exactly what's happening this summer, with both models—as well as Kaia Gerber, Rita Ora, and Lila Moss—having recently been spotted wearing Adidas Sambas while out and about.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Love Alicia Keys's Beauty Aesthetic, so I Tried Her Fave Products for a Week

I remember being really inspired when Alicia Keys announced that she wouldn't be wearing makeup anymore. It really got me thinking about my own makeup-wearing habits and where I could potentially scale back on the number of products I was using, too. Even now, years later, I still find myself subscribing to the "less is more" philosophy and prefer to keep things simple.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

6 Jewelry Trends That Are Timeless Enough to Buy the Fine Version Of

When it comes to investing in something that you wear, one of the best things you can put your money toward is fine jewelry. When cared for properly, it lasts forever, and you can wear it on a daily basis, so the cost per wear makes the price much easier to swallow. But the last thing I want to do is spend a significant amount of money on a piece of jewelry, only to find the trend out of fashion in a few years or even seasons.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These Are the 5 Watch Brands You'll Spot On Every Fashion Person

While I always keep a close eye on what all of the fashion people are wearing, I’ve been paying especially close attention to their timepieces recently. I’ve been thinking about investing in my first designer watch, so have been paying attention to the brands and specific styles every fashion person is wearing. My research is more in-depth than other investment purchases I’ve made in the past like bags and shoes, since the prices can be steeper and it is a piece that I plan on wearing for the everyday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

5 Items That Are "Plain" to Some But Very Chic to Fashion Editors

Every fashion editor on our team can agree that basics are the backbone of a wardrobe. Without these versatile pieces, our closets wouldn't really feel balanced. But here's the thing: To some, many basics can seem "boring" or "plain" because they're less statement-making or trendy than other pieces. That said, in our eyes, these items are actually chic. Trust us—a simple piece that has a forward and modern fit can feel very of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This Is What Normcore Style Looks Like in 2022

It’s been over eight years since the term normcore entered our collective consciousness, and while its popularity has ebbed and flowed, the fascination with the aesthetic is still going strong. The term itself has had such an impact that, seemingly every day, a new unrelated style trend has the word “core” injected into its name—balletcore, cottagecore, gorpcore, etc. Yet many are still trying to decode and embody the normcore fashion phenomenon, as evidenced in the fact that the jargon still lingers in just about every popular fashion publication.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Spent 5 Hours in Target's Beauty Section so You Don't Have To—My 20 Best Finds

In case you haven't noticed, Target has a truly spectacular beauty department. In fact, these days, strolling through the retailer's sparkling aisles (whether literally, IRL, or figuratively, online) is just as exciting as a trip to Sephora, Violet Grey, or any of our other favorite beauty stores. Brand and product selection has increased exponentially, and while you'll still find staple drugstore labels like Maybelline, E.l.f. Cosmetics, CoverGirl, etc., there are also plenty of more obscure brands waiting to be discovered and vying for your attention. So, I was given the ultimate challenge: Choose my top 10 beauty brands at Target, and from there, select two choice products from each. The process, in its entirety—and because I'm too thorough for my own good sometimes—took about five hours.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Dress Snob—These 38 Are Pretty Enough to Pass My Test (By a Landslide)

Saying that I like to dress up would be the understatement of the year. Most days, I'm fully dressed (even when working from home, which I do most days) in heels and a dress, not to mention jewelry and accessories, by 9 in the morning if not earlier. Because of that, my standards for dresses have become quite high, with comfort, style, versatility, and more all factoring into my buying decisions in the dress department.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Job Is to Make Shopping Lists—30 New Affordable Items You Need to See

I'm a fashion editor who spends the majority of the day sourcing market to curate edits of trending products, so shopping lists are kind of my thing. I get so much joy from uncovering special pieces that can take a wardrobe to the next level. On that note, I wanted to round up the latest items that caught my attention. And yes, all of the pieces in question just so happen to skew on the more affordable end.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Thought Bodycon Dresses Were Outdated—These Convinced Me To Do a 180

While trying on some dresses I bought from one of my many late-night sale scans, I realized that I'd become a big proponent of the bodycon dress. Out of the five dresses I bought, all of them essentially fit into the bodycon category—stretchy, fitted, and supremely body-hugging. Buying only this silhouette wasn't intentional at all (I didn't set out to buy only bodycon dresses during my shopping binge), but I guess it's a testament to how the style has unexpectedly popped back out into the spotlight.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 15 Red Lipsticks Are Nothing Short of Iconic, Period

If you ask me, red lipstick should be considered a neutral. It's by far the most classic shade of lipstick, evocative of both Old Hollywood and Parisian beauty. Red looks good on everyone, and it's the perfect way to add a little something to every look, whether you're going to the office or spending a night on the town.
MAKEUP
