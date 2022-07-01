I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

I love summer in New York City. Well, I love early summer in the city. It's a time when the parks are filled up with people going on picnics and celebrating birthdays outside, rooftops are reopened, and everyone is ready to show off their best summer looks. I have been spotting four looks that emphasize a simple yet stylish vibe. This summer is busy for all of us, so finding great looks that you can put on in under five minutes is key. I'm planning for just about everything—looks to wear to brunch on the weekends, to the office during the week, events and parties, on dates, on vacation, to weddings… I could go on and on. The four easy looks I'm seeing all over the city include matching sets, floral dresses, vest tops, and miniskirt moments. As a professional online shopper, I have scoured some of our favorite retailers and rounded up great picks to help me master these outfit ideas.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO