ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

By Bobby Schuessler
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we're looking for expert shopping tips, Sandy Koszarek is always a go-to. The VIP Nordstrom stylist works with clients on a daily basis to test out new trends and...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I'm a Luxury-Handbag Expert—These Are the Best Valentino Bags to Invest In

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Stylist
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Love Alicia Keys's Beauty Aesthetic, so I Tried Her Fave Products for a Week

I remember being really inspired when Alicia Keys announced that she wouldn't be wearing makeup anymore. It really got me thinking about my own makeup-wearing habits and where I could potentially scale back on the number of products I was using, too. Even now, years later, I still find myself subscribing to the "less is more" philosophy and prefer to keep things simple.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

5 Items That Are "Plain" to Some But Very Chic to Fashion Editors

Every fashion editor on our team can agree that basics are the backbone of a wardrobe. Without these versatile pieces, our closets wouldn't really feel balanced. But here's the thing: To some, many basics can seem "boring" or "plain" because they're less statement-making or trendy than other pieces. That said, in our eyes, these items are actually chic. Trust us—a simple piece that has a forward and modern fit can feel very of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

NYC Girls Have Spoken—These 4 Simple Yet Cool Looks Are Everything

I love summer in New York City. Well, I love early summer in the city. It's a time when the parks are filled up with people going on picnics and celebrating birthdays outside, rooftops are reopened, and everyone is ready to show off their best summer looks. I have been spotting four looks that emphasize a simple yet stylish vibe. This summer is busy for all of us, so finding great looks that you can put on in under five minutes is key. I'm planning for just about everything—looks to wear to brunch on the weekends, to the office during the week, events and parties, on dates, on vacation, to weddings… I could go on and on. The four easy looks I'm seeing all over the city include matching sets, floral dresses, vest tops, and miniskirt moments. As a professional online shopper, I have scoured some of our favorite retailers and rounded up great picks to help me master these outfit ideas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I Studied Hundreds of Pages on Nordstrom, H&M, and Macy's—These Picks Stood Out

If you're looking to put the final touches on your summer wardrobe but are hitting dead-ends, you've come to the right place. Out of all the seasons, I find summer shopping the hardest. After checking multiple sites and scrolling through hundreds of pages, even I, a fashion editor, have thought about giving up. But since it is my job to bring you the best finds, I kept going. And after hours of browsing, I was able to find some incredible items at H&M, Nordstrom, and Macy's. I do this fairly often, but I am always shocked at how many good items I can find among the many pages. Not only is the offering on-trend, but everything below also comes at a pretty price point.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Shop for a Living and am Extremely Picky—These 30 Finds Stood Out to Me

When I say I'm a picky shopper, I truly mean it. I let items sit in my cart for weeks before I make a decision and spend way too much time overthinking about an item before I purchase it. (Most times, I end up passing.) So when there comes a time where I actually can't stop thinking about a specific item, I know I truly love it. My pickiness just so happens to work in my favor for my job, since a good chunk of my mornings contain finding and sharing the most standout shopping finds so you don't have to do the overthinking. (You're welcome!)
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

These Are the 5 Watch Brands You'll Spot On Every Fashion Person

While I always keep a close eye on what all of the fashion people are wearing, I’ve been paying especially close attention to their timepieces recently. I’ve been thinking about investing in my first designer watch, so have been paying attention to the brands and specific styles every fashion person is wearing. My research is more in-depth than other investment purchases I’ve made in the past like bags and shoes, since the prices can be steeper and it is a piece that I plan on wearing for the everyday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Every Editor on Our Team Owns This Cool Basic—Shop It Here If You Want In

Not to sound biased or anything, but our team of editors is a pretty stylish group. I always turn to my fashion colleagues to learn about the latest emerging trend, glean some outfit inspiration, or discover my latest shopping obsession. Not only do they have an excellent eye for shopping picks, but they also have great taste in personal style. So when half of our editorial team shares the same fabulous wardrobe basic, you know it has to be a good one.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Seeing Is Believing: 25 Things From COS That Could 100% Pass as The Row

Low-key luxury has basically been a thing forever, but recently the aesthetic has been the subject of numerous TikToks delving into the world of outwardly simple and deceptively expensive clothes. Naturally, The Row has come up several times in the discourse. The brand's collections are about as stripped and pared down as it gets, but what it lacks in ornate details, it makes up for in quality. That means that even a plain white button-down shirt will be a splurge. But the hefty prices haven't stopped The Row from amassing a legion of fans. You could certainly count me as one of them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

So You're Going on Vacation—These 24 Items Will Look So Good in Photos

I took a mini-vacation last weekend, and I found myself reminiscing about a time before smartphones and social media. (I suppose I'm dating myself when I say that, but it's fine.) It was just much easier to live in the moment during that time. But these days, I don't remember the last time I didn't feel the need to document my travels, and I'm more inclined to shop for and pack items that look good in vacation photos.
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

I Thought Bodycon Dresses Were Outdated—These Convinced Me To Do a 180

While trying on some dresses I bought from one of my many late-night sale scans, I realized that I'd become a big proponent of the bodycon dress. Out of the five dresses I bought, all of them essentially fit into the bodycon category—stretchy, fitted, and supremely body-hugging. Buying only this silhouette wasn't intentional at all (I didn't set out to buy only bodycon dresses during my shopping binge), but I guess it's a testament to how the style has unexpectedly popped back out into the spotlight.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Elegant Shoe Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style

If you love gorgeous heels, you’ve landed in the right spot. I’m dedicating this entire piece to one of the most elegant shoe trends that will never go out of style. I’m talking about slingback heels. This simple yet chic design is classic and can instantly elevate any look. While there are a ton of options from just about every brand, I decided to go through some of my favorite sites to bring you an edit of the best slingback heels out there.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Job Is to Make Shopping Lists—30 New Affordable Items You Need to See

I'm a fashion editor who spends the majority of the day sourcing market to curate edits of trending products, so shopping lists are kind of my thing. I get so much joy from uncovering special pieces that can take a wardrobe to the next level. On that note, I wanted to round up the latest items that caught my attention. And yes, all of the pieces in question just so happen to skew on the more affordable end.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy