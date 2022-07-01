ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape 8U All-Star team wins title

capecoralbreeze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Coral 8U All-Star team entered its first ever USSSA Tournament...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
race-day-live.com

Breaking: Sarasota, FL P1 race ends early due to multiple incidents

Sunday, July 3, There were multiple incidents in the SuperStock race, the final race of the day. All pilots are ok. The race will not be restarted. Shaun Torrente and owner/driver Sean Conner hit a wave in the 32-foot Doug Wright, CMR Racing, and when they came down, the front of the sponsons basically blew off as the boat appeared to implode. The driver and throttleman were OK, but safety crews put the boat on the beach and filled what was left with flotation bags to try to tow it back to the crane. Source.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man scores two royal straight flushes in two weeks

You are five times more likely to be struck by lightning than you are to score a royal straight flush in poker. A resident of The Pineapple House at Sapphire Lakes Assisted Living in Naples said he beat those odds not just once but twice in the Aces Game Room.
NAPLES, FL
wengradio.com

Sunrise Rotary Of Englewood To “Light Up Lemon Bay”

The fireworks over Lemon Bay are a long-standing tradition in Englewood and something the residents and their families look forward to every year. This annual event “Light Up Lemon Bay” Fireworks Display on Manasota Key is sponsored annually by The Sunrise Rotary every year. Launch time is tonight at 9:05. You can view the Fireworks on the mainland coast of Lemon Bay.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Cape Coral, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Sports
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Sports
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
gulfshorebusiness.com

Taking stock of a seemingly endless season in Southwest Florida

Alan Adler likes vacationing on Fort Myers Beach so much that he practically lives there. The retired dentist from Michigan spends months at a time staying at the Bay Inn at the Lani Kai. When he wants a change of scenery, he packs up his stuff, loads it into his travel van and departs—venturing all of 500 feet west to the Silver Sands Villas. 
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Powerful storm damages south Fort Myers community

A powerful storm hits a neighborhood leaving behind torn-up trees, destroyed mailboxes, and debris. Heavy rain and strong winds moved through the Reflection Isles community in South Fort Myers Sunday night. According to WINK Meteorologist, Nash Rhodes, what happened appeared to be what’s known as a downburst. The wet...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida celebrated Fourth of July with pomp and circumstance

Fourth of July celebrations were in high gear on Monday all across Southwest Florida, from free food to fireworks shows. Red, White and Boom in Cape Coral is a free, family-friendly event that took place at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge and is branded as the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida, featuring fireworks, entertainment and face painting.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#16 17#Cape#The Cape Coral#Usssa Tournament
luxury-houses.net

This $6,895,000 Elegant Home with Golf and Lake views in Naples has A Thoughtful Floor Plan

The Home in Naples is a jaw-dropping residence features an open family room with custom built-ins and architectural ceilings now available for sale. This home located at 13901 Williston Way, Naples, Florida; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call John Steven Burdick (Phone: 239-345-5920) & Kim Venezia Basa (Phone: 239-572-5212) at John R. Wood Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
tinyhousetalk.com

Cabin with 5 Acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000

This is a tiny cabin with 5 acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000. 5 acres with 407′ frontage to Charlie Creek with electricity, a working well, and high speed internet via satellite. Don’t miss other interesting tiny homes and cabins like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
National Audubon Society

The "Super" Ghost Orchid is Blooming!

NAPLES, FL -- The “Super” ghost orchid at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is now blooming. Ghost orchids (Dendrophylax lindenii) are rare flowering plants that rely on extremely sensitive, wetland habitats, and are only known to live in South Florida and Cuba. “I love seeing the first ghost...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WINKNEWS.com

Mental health unit at North Collier Hospital shuts down

The North Collier Hospital shut down its mental health unit on Friday, leaving the David Lawrence Center to pick up the slack. By closing the door on its mental health inpatient unit, NCH is getting out of the in-house therapy business. This means the hospital will only admit Baker Acts...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples beachfront home sells for record $62 million

A more than 16,000-square-foot furnished beachfront home sold Thursday for $62 million—a record for single-family residential real estate in Naples. “Just walking by, you would not realize what masterpiece exists in this hidden gem as it sits behind private, luxury landscaping,” said Paul Arpin, the sales associate of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Broad Avenue office who represented both the buyer and seller in the historic sale. Arpin previously worked with the home’s owner to find the property and build the modern estate in 2014.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Police: 1 DUI arrest on I-75 at Colonial Boulevard exit in Fort Myers

One person was arrested and is accused by police of a DUI on southbound I-75 in Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one yet-unidentified person was arrested on the Colonial Boulevard exit of southbound I-75 around 7:30 a.m. and is the subject of a DUI investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
coastalbreezenews.com

CITY OF MARCO ISLAND TO HOST FIREWORKS SHOW TO CELEBRATE 4TH OF JULY

The City of Marco Island is looking forward to celebrating Independence Day with residents and visitors. The following is important information from the City:. • Fireworks: The City is hosting a fireworks display on July 4th at 9:00pm. Fireworks will launch from a barge situated off the coast between Tigertail Beach and South Beach. We are grateful to local donors including the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, the Marco Island Civic Association, and Marco Island Lion’s Club.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy