Cape 8U All-Star team wins title

Sunday, July 3, There were multiple incidents in the SuperStock race, the final race of the day. All pilots are ok. The race will not be restarted. Shaun Torrente and owner/driver Sean Conner hit a wave in the 32-foot Doug Wright, CMR Racing, and when they came down, the front of the sponsons basically blew off as the boat appeared to implode. The driver and throttleman were OK, but safety crews put the boat on the beach and filled what was left with flotation bags to try to tow it back to the crane. Source.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO