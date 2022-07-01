Seventy new COVID cases in county

New coronavirus cases continue climbing in Crawford County with 70 reported during the past week.

None of the new cases were related to an outbreak, the Crawford County Health Department said Thursday.

The latest cases include two infant boys, three young boys, one young girl, two teenage boys and four teen girls.

Also, six men and eight women in their 20s, seven men and seven women in their 30s, five men and three women in their 40s, three men and three women in their 50s, three men and five women in their 60s, three men and three women in their 70s and a man and woman in their 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 6,194 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-four county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, more than 3.35 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with more than 38,300 deaths.