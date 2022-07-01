ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Seventy new COVID cases in county

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjjQ4_0gReDKpV00

New coronavirus cases continue climbing in Crawford County with 70 reported during the past week.
None of the new cases were related to an outbreak, the Crawford County Health Department said Thursday.
The latest cases include two infant boys, three young boys, one young girl, two teenage boys and four teen girls.
Also, six men and eight women in their 20s, seven men and seven women in their 30s, five men and three women in their 40s, three men and three women in their 50s, three men and five women in their 60s, three men and three women in their 70s and a man and woman in their 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.
A total of 6,194 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-four county residents have died of the disease.
Statewide, more than 3.35 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with more than 38,300 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

New fair queen and princess crowned in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair has a new queen and princess. They were crowned over the weekend after this year's pageants. Your Miss Vigo County Fair Queen is Lyric Krause, and your new Vigo County Fair Princess is Keira Anderson. The fair officially starts on Saturday.
WTWO/WAWV

Dozens protest outside of the Vigo Co. Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe V. Wade decision last week, protests have taken place across the country and in Vigo County. On Saturday, dozens gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse to make their voices heard. Ana Smith said she was distraught when she heard the verdict. She […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

23-year-old Bryan Soto-Alanis of Indianapolis was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Possession of Marijuana. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
County
Crawford County, IL
Crawford County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Crawford County, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Crawford County, IL
Health
MyWabashValley.com

One wanted in an armed robbery case

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on July 3. It happened at the Blue Moon Spa on 500 Springhill Drive on Sunday. Deputies say a white male with dark-colored clothing and a mask entered the store with...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Things Only People From Princeton, Indiana Will Understand

I grew up in Princeton, Indiana, or P'ton, as the locals call it. Princeton has changed a lot over the past few years, with Toyota, the Free Parking lot across from the movie theatre is mostly a park now, and there's an Applebee's and a Showplace Cinema. But, if you grew up there as I did, you know that there are a ton of things that only we would know about.
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

BREAKING: Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
MARSHALL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Strange things happening in 12 Points Neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday night things were a bit strange in the 12 Points Neighborhood. It’s because a local spice store took a trip to the upside down. Sons’ Spice Company hosted a “Stranger Things” theme night. It was held in celebration of the release of “Stranger Things” season 4 part 2. Those […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

MAKE MY MOVE COMES TO TERRE HAUTE

"We think it's going to be a great place for people to live." Terre Haute partnering with company to bring remote workers to the area. The amount of remote workers is growing across the country, and one company wants employees and cities to benefit.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Clinton woman charged with neglect of dependent

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clinton woman has been arrested on the charge of neglect of a dependent. According to Indiana State Police, they began investigating claims that a child had been neglected in the fall of 2021, that investigation reportedly led them to Tabitha M. Dawson, 23, of Clinton. Tuesday officers arrested Dawson […]
CLINTON, IN
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) A pedestrian has died as a result of being struck by a truck-tractor semi trailer. Shannon D. Watkins, 58 from Shelbyville died on July 1st. Semi truck driver Michael L. Snow, 53 struck Watkins. Investigators state that the semi trailer was stopped at the intersection of Illinois...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Multi-million dollar investment coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Around $50 million will be invested in downtown Terre Haute. A new eight-story Courtyard + Residence Inn will be built along with a three-floor parking garage. The project will be funded by both public and private dollars with a majority coming from the private...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
638
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy