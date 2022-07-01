ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ngoma scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Atlanta United

By CBS New York
HARRISON, N.J. — Serge Ngoma scored in the 89th minute to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ngoma's goal came six minutes after teammate Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick to tie it.

Josef Martinez gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

Carlos Miguel saved two shots for the Red Bulls (8-5-5). Rocco Rios Novo saved one shot for United (5-7-4).

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with the Red Bulls visiting Sporting Kansas City while United visits New York City FC.

