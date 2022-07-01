Group seeks equity in history

An initiative aimed at helping Southern Marylanders better understand the region’s history is starting to take shape. The coalition known as the Big Conversation introduced the effort back in April.

The Big Conversation’s members have branded themselves as “partners in dismantling racism and privilege.”

This conversation was started by Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish in Lusby over a decade ago to discuss national issues and their local impacts.

In a press release, it was noted the Big Conversation’s steering committee decided the region has a need for local historical entities “to establish a structure and protocol within the region for identifying and improving access” to the local histories of “Black, Indigenous and other people of color,” calling the history “extensive” but either too often unrevealed or “constrained within ‘silos’ of organizations.”

“This is specifically focused on history,” said Hugh Davies, whose wife Diane chairs the Big Conversation steering committee. “In the whole series, people have been coming away with saying ‘I didn’t know,’ especially local history.”

The plan, said Davies, is to “pull together the different organizations across three counties. How do we make this history more available? We don’t really have a good mechanism for sharing it. The idea is to create collaborations to get the history out of the archives.”

“There’s a lot of energy in this,” Diane Davies added. She told Southern Maryland News the steering committee had held five meetings on the initiative and had good participation.

“We consider this an important community-building partnership and are proud to me involved in this work,” stated Robyn Truslow of Calvert Library. “Not only are we happy to provide the tech support, but we appreciate the opportunity to host followup conversations that dig deeper into the racial issues addressed.”

Janice Walthour of the St. Mary’s NAACP told Southern Maryland News the county has been utilizing an Internet tool called “Bitmoji,” for linking public school staff and students to a variety of African-American history resources currently available.

“Content aligns with fourth and fifth grade curriculum but the sites have resources for students of all ages,” Walthour stated.

While Walthour is excited about the school systems’ implementation of the Bitmoji, she lamented that onsite field trips to local museums and other historic locations are being availed to students as they were when she was teaching in St. Mary’s.

“We stopped doing those things [field trips] after 9/11,” said Walthour. “Safety was an issue and bringing in volunteers raised concerns. Children really need field experience.”

Southern Maryland News reached out to two Charles County organizations about the Equity in History Coalition but has not received any feedback on its participation.

Hugh Davies said the Southern Maryland initiative is hoping to model itself after Kent County’s “Chesapeake Heartland,” which is an African-American humanities project.

Chesapeake Heartland’s main participants are Washington College in Chestertown and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Other organizations in Kent County are also participating.

For information about the Southern Maryland Equity in History Coalition as it more fully develops or the other works of the Big Conversation, go to dismantleracism.org.