High-Speed Crash Launches Truck Over Fences, Ditch, into Home

San Bernardino, CA: A suspected DUI driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling at over 100mph sending the vehicle airborne and into the side of a home early Thursday morning, June 30, 2022.

The driver struck a curb which sent the vehicle over a sidewalk and dirt mound launching the vehicle over two fences and a drainage ditch about 20 feet wide.

After landing on the other side, the truck went end over end through a fence, knocking down a power pole and then crashed into a home on the 6900 block of Barton Street in the city of San Bernardino.

Red Cross was called to respond along with Edison and the gas company. The driver was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

