ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Princess’ star Joey King's empowering action movie modernizes fairy tales

By By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHXxV_0gReAivS00

This isn’t your typical fairy tale princess.

Emmy-nominated actress Joey King loved putting a modern spin on the fantasy genre with her action-packed movie “The Princess,” starring as a royal with secret fighting skills who doesn’t wait around for a prince to rescue her.

The movie, on Hulu, picks up with King’s character being held hostage in a feudal tower, and follows her escape mission as she brawls with hulking mercenaries.

“I love that we’re just immediately onboard with the princess being like, ‘Yeah, I don’t need a man. I know how to fight, and I’m just going to do it on my own,’ ” King, 22, told the Daily News.

“We have no questions about the fact that there’s no romance in this movie,” King said. “There’s no man coming to save her, and she’s just obviously capable.”

The medieval-set film introduces King’s unnamed hero as a young princess kidnapped by the henchmen of a power-hungry lord whom she refused to marry.

To save her kingdom and free her family, the princess must navigate a heavily guarded castle and use her elite combat abilities to take down her enemies.

“It’s an empowerment story, but it’s also just so fun,” King said. “I watched this movie, and I just feel like I’m immersed in this other world.”

The Los Angeles-born King rose to fame starring with Selena Gomez in the 2010 family film “Ramona and Beezus,” which was adapted from a popular Beverly Cleary novel. She received an Emmy nomination in 2019 and a Golden Globe nomination in 2020 for the true-crime murder drama series “The Act.”

King was no stranger to action roles, starring with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in 2013’s “White House Down.” But the intense fight scenes in “The Princess” were unlike anything she’d done before.

“It was amazing,” King said. “I never thought that I could pull this off in the way that I did. I was so nervous when I started this, but I knew that I wanted to put in the work as much as I could to be able to do most everything that I could in this movie.

“People that supported me — my trainers in Bulgaria, my trainers in L.A. — they believed in me so much. They pushed me so hard, and they told me I could do it. I was able to do 90% of what you see onscreen, and I’m so proud of that.”

UNDERESTIMATED WARRIOR

Directed by Vietnamese-born filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, “The Princess” gave King an opportunity to portray a resilient warrior who’s underestimated by her opponents.

“She really proves everyone wrong,” King said. “She knows what she’s made of, and has so much fun while doing it. No fight is the same. They’re all so clever and so different from the others. I can’t wait for people to see how much wonderful, hard work was put in by our stunt team and choreography.”

The film is one of several high-profile projects this year for King, who also has a leading role alongside Brad Pitt in the thriller “Bullet Train,” in theaters Aug. 5.

King served as an executive producer on “The Princess,” which she describes as a “full-throttle action film.”

“I’m just thrilled that this movie’s message is the message that it is,” King said, “but also that it’s digestible and fun for all.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

BET Awards 2022: Onscreen Beauty Sanaa Lathan Owns the Spotlight in These Iconic Roles

Actress Sanaa Lathan has made over a dozen appearances in some of Hollywood’s most successful movies and television shows since making her feature film debut in the Gina Prince-Bythewood directed film Love & Basketball. The 2000 film starred an ensemble cast including Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Kyla Pratt, and many more. The NAACP Image Award-winning star was one of many Hollywood stars in attendance at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. As we look back at yet another fantastic show, we’re revisiting some of the biggest moments, performances, and presenters from the event, including Sanaa, who presented the award for "Album of the Year" to Silk Sonic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Joey King
Person
Beverly Cleary
Person
Channing Tatum
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Action Movie#Fairy Tale#British Royal Family#Film Star#The Daily News
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Martin Lawrence Downplays Chances Of Doing A "Martin" Reboot

Martin Lawrence says that, while he'd be down to work with the cast again, he isn't interested in rebooting his iconic sitcom, Martin. Lawrence discussed the idea during his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The idea was prompted by the cast of Martin's recent 30th-anniversary reunion...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Elvis' movie cast: How much do the stars look like the real-life players?

The King of Rock 'n' Roll's story is hitting the big screen! As the wildly anticipated Baz Luhrmann musical drama "Elvis" comes to theaters on June 24, 2022, Wonderwall.com is talking a look at how the actors compare to the real-life players in Elvis Presley's life. Keep reading to see...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy