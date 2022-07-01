ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, PA

Views of the Valley: Discovering Carbondale's heart and soul

By TODD POUSLEY FOR THE VALLEY ADVANTAGE
thevalleyadvantage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s one of the questions we’ve been asking residents of the Pioneer City as part of our Community Heart & Soul project. The answers we’ve received have included: the small-town feel, nearby outdoor recreational opportunities and local history and heritage. Heart & Soul, a collaborative community...

www.thevalleyadvantage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Annual Independence Day charity event in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A July charity event kicked off its second year on Saturday morning thanks to a local family giving back. It’s the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo annual Independence Day charity event held at City View Park in Hazleton. Live music, an exotic car show, a silent auction featuring signed sports memorabilia, food […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

4th of July Parade in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, Pa. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Montrose, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's parade. The celebration turns this normally quiet borough into a crowded one. For Vicki Drake of New Milford in Susquehanna County, it's a family tradition she began long ago with her kids. "It's a...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
thevalleyadvantage.com

Community calendar

The Browndale Fire Co. will be holding a gun or cash raffle in August. The winning number will be the three-digit number of the first drawing of the evening lottery number. Each day will have the prize of either a shotgun, rifle, cross bow or inline and the winner has the choice of the firearm or a cash value as stated for that day on the winner’s ticket. Tickets are $25 each. Winners will be contacted by phone or mail. All firearms may be upgraded at winner’s expense. All winners must comply with all firearms regulations, otherwise the winner must take the cash value for that day. All firearm prizes must be claimed by the winner at Heberling’s Sport Shop in Prompton by Oct. 16.The firearms are subject to availability or a firearm of equal valued may be substituted. Tickets are available from any Browndale Fire Company member, by calling 570-785-5300 and leave a message or by messaging the Browndale Fire Co. No.1 Station 43’s Facebook page.
DICKSON CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
City
Carbondale, PA
Carbondale, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times News

Anniversary: Clays celebrate 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Clay of Jim Thorpe recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 3, 1972, in St. John Lutheran Church, Jim Thorpe, by the Rev. H. Oscar Schessman. Mrs. Clay is the former Linda Heffelfinger, daughter of the late Thomas and Marianna Heffelfinger of...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day celebration in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — It was a beautiful night for one Independence Day celebration in our area. The city of Hazleton Recreation Department hosted the event at City View Park in Hazleton. Folks were there for the entertainment, games, and food trucks. All of the entertainment led up to a...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Michigan man dead at Peach Festival

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroners Office says a 63-year-old Michigan man has died while attending the Peach Festival on Montage Mountain. Officials say the man was found suffering from cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, first responders attempted to help the man, but he was declared dead shortly after.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

The Pyramid to permanently close its doors this evening

A popular fitness center in Lehighton will permanently close its doors as of this evening. The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., will end its decadelong stint at 9 o’clock. Alyssa Spotts posted the following message on The Pyramid’s Facebook page June 2. “In my nine years of employment...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Common Sense#Volunteers#Fruit#Community Heart Soul#Neighborworks
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Top Fun Things to Do in Scranton (PA)

Scranton is an exceptionally beautiful city in Northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County, United States. This city is known as one of the largest in the State and the most populated in the northeast, with a population of over seventy thousand. Scranton offers a unique diversity of attractions; there is something from...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Spotted lanternflies found in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Keeping Your Hosta Plants Happy

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Hosta plants are a lush beautiful addition to your landscape. You can divide them and fill in other areas of your garden or you can share what you divide. Paul Epsom shows the proper way to divide your Hosta plants.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

Water main break may impact residents

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Dumore may be impacting residents throughout the area. According to the Borough of Throop, crews shut down Reeves Street due to a water main break. Pennsylvania American Water says the residents in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Residents react to death of teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—A gruesome discovery in a Lackawanna County neighborhood on the heels of the holiday weekend. An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found dead in Scranton early this morning. Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to residents who witnessed the commotion that unfolded just hours after two high school graduation ceremonies […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in Plymouth

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after firefighters across Luzerne County came together to put out what they say is one of the worst house fires they've seen in their careers. Black smoke filled the air as flames tore through several homes on Palmer Street in Plymouth...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a broken water main broke in Dunmore. The break on Reeves Street was discovered around 8 Monday morning. A Pennsylvania American crew is there trying to get the break fixed. The pipe is 24 inches. UGI is also on the scene...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Homes destroyed by flames aside golf course in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A frightening scene at Stone Hedge Golf Course outside Tunkhannock around 2:45 p.m as dark plumes of smoke rose above the greens. "A guy was checking in for a tournament here, came right up to me and said, 'hey, we're going to have to cancel this tournament because the condos are on fire," said Adam Charles, Stone Hedge Golf Professional.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 7.1.2022 Scranton Shakes

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.1.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.1.22 (4:30 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.30.22 (11 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.30.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/29. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (11AM)
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Large commotion overnight in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — People in part of Scranton were woken up overnight by a big police presence. We're still waiting to hear what exactly happened here on North Main Avenue. Authorities did say one person was taken to the hospital. Our crew found several roads around North Main avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Around Town: Connor McGovern giving back to NEPA

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you’ve lived around here for a while, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Connor McGovern, the Lake-Lehman High School and Penn State alumnus who is now an offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys. Throughout his collegiate and professional career, he’s...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WBRE

How communities plan to respond to illegal fireworks over the holiday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Fourth of July weekend is here, and with it comes fireworks… Many of you may already hear fireworks in your neighborhoods. Many police departments are gearing up to respond to complaints about illegal fireworks. Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with officials from across our region. All told him the same […]
PITTSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy