Views of the Valley: Discovering Carbondale's heart and soul

The Browndale Fire Co. will be holding a gun or cash raffle in August. The winning number will be the three-digit number of the first drawing of the evening lottery number. Each day will have the prize of either a shotgun, rifle, cross bow or inline and the winner has the choice of the firearm or a cash value as stated for that day on the winner’s ticket. Tickets are $25 each. Winners will be contacted by phone or mail. All firearms may be upgraded at winner’s expense. All winners must comply with all firearms regulations, otherwise the winner must take the cash value for that day. All firearm prizes must be claimed by the winner at Heberling’s Sport Shop in Prompton by Oct. 16.The firearms are subject to availability or a firearm of equal valued may be substituted. Tickets are available from any Browndale Fire Company member, by calling 570-785-5300 and leave a message or by messaging the Browndale Fire Co. No.1 Station 43’s Facebook page.

DICKSON CITY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO