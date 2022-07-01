SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Dharma Murray, Key West

Q: When did you start playing softball?

A: Since I was 8.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Basketball.

Q: Why did you stop playing basketball in high school and focus just on softball?

A: I just really didn’t enjoy it as much. I like playing, but I wasn’t as happy in basketball as I was in softball.

Q: Now that you are just focused on softball, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I go to the gym six days a week, then I also go to practice every day.

Q: Is that year-round, do you have downtime away from softball?

A: In the summer, I don’t do anything anymore. I just work in the summer now.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: We have fewer team practices in the offseason, we have about two to three a week, but I’ll still go out to the cages and hit.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics, for sure.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Somewhat.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m not sure, sports are my everything in life.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: How to work with a team and how to deal with higher-level people, which I know is going to happen when I get a job when I’m older.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, to keep my GPA high and not get senioritis. In softball, to gain more confidence when I’m batting.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to be a travel nurse for a couple of years in labor and delivery so I can find a spot I like and move there.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Winning the regional finals this year in softball.

Q: Being part of the first team in program history to garner a trip to the state finals, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?

A: It makes me want to do it again, because I’ve heard that this was just the year and it’s not going to happen again. That makes me want to get back and prove it’s more than just one season.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Meg Cardino, when I was younger, was my favorite person in the world, she taught me everything in softball. Mrs. Pat Fuchs-Rech, my AVID teacher, then my parents and all my family support me in everything — my sister is my best friend.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Pu tin the work and don’t give up. If you are not playing, keep working and it will come.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t worry about what everybody else is saying and doping, just focus on what you want and the dreams you want to achieve.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Just give it my all, I guess.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Greece, it just seems so perfect there.

Q: Do you have time for hobbies outside of sports?

A: Not really, I just like to go to the gym, it’s my favorite thing to do.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Getting the work done and not procrastinating, especially after practice and getting home late.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Maybe sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to college and then become a nurse.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I might, I always wanted to when I was younger, but now I’m not so sure. It’s a back-and-forth type of thing.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I think my confidence, since I got to high school my confidence hasn’t been as high and that stops me.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: About the boat days.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Probably my mom’s lemon chicken.

Q: You talked about wanting to be a travel nurse. Is that also a career goal, to be a nurse?

A: I want to travel for two years as a travel nurse. After that, see what I like in the different places, so I can find a spot I like and want to stay at and then, yes, be a nurse from there.