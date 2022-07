Michigan's search for a new baseball coach started locally. It eventually expanded, and on Sunday, the university announced it has veteran coach Tracy Smith, who most recently was at Arizona State but has deep ties to the Midwest and Big Ten footprint — and coached Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson. Smith replaces Erik Bakich, who led Michigan to five NCAA Tournament appearances including the 2019 College World Series, before leaving last month to take the Clemson job.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO