Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea Coming to Bell Works and One North Wacker

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is expanding within Chicagoland , with new locations coming to Hoffman Estates and Downtown Chicago .

The first location will be opening at Bell Works , the forthcoming Hoffman Estates’ ‘Metroburb’ at 2000 AT&T Center Dr. The company currently operates a beverage cart in the space to serve tenants and is planning to open a permanent location with a full cocktail bar. The Bells Works location will be a standard cafe like the ones found throughout the city. This will be the company’s 7th Chicago location, with sites also in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Dallas.

The following location from the company is a brand new concept called Kinsley by Fairgrounds , coming to One North Wacker at 1 N Wacker Dr. Named after Herbert M. Kinsley , a 19th-century Chicago restaurateur, this new concept will feature a full-service kitchen, cocktail bar, and convenient grab-and-go options. Of course, Kinsley will also have Fairgrounds’ signature selection of craft coffee roasters, tea varietals from around the globe, and an array of cold brews, lattes, and sparkling beverages on tap.

“Kinsley is distinctive in its design and offerings compared to existing Fairgrounds locations,” Michael Schultz , founder, and CEO of Infuse Hospitality tells Irvine Company . “Our hope is to transport people to a different place and time, with elements that spark discovery. The menu will expand on our core hyper-local offering with seasonal and global influences to ensure that there’s always something new to taste and explore.”

On top of being an environment that attracts all walks of life, the new Kinsley by Fairgrounds will serve as a gathering place for the neighborhood. The building’s lush greenery and modern architecture will create a light-filled design that will make guests want to stay longer. Both the Bells Works and One North Wacker locations are expected to open sometime in Summer 2022 .

“In addition to chef-crafted fare, the beautiful space, music, natural light, and varied seating will drive customers to revisit Kinsley throughout the day, whether that’s to grab a coffee in the morning, refuel over lunch, or enjoy award-winning cocktails after work,” Schutz continues. “Kinsley will do so much more than provide food and beverage to One North Wacker; it will be a space for people to come together and experience joy.”

Photo: Official

