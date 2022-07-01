ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series Scrapped at Peacock

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you had hopes of seeing Peacock make a TV series out of the beloved movie “Field of Dreams,” then your hopes are dashed. It is being reported by Variety that plans for this to be done at Peacock are scrapped. Now, this does not mean that the TV series isn’t...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’: All the Original Cast Members Still Alive Today

When talking about the classic TV show Leave It to Beaver, it’s always pretty cool to wonder which cast members are still alive. The show, which has become a staple for kids growing up and watching TV, starred Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, and Hugh Beaumont. Cast members who remain alive do include Mathers and Dow, but there are others who are still around, too.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Michael Schur
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Movie: Why The King’s Performance of ‘Unchained Melody’ Almost Wasn’t Shown

If you’ve watched the Elvis movie, sometimes it’s difficult to figure out whether the concert footage features Austin Butler singing or the King himself. It’s a testament to Butler that fans sometimes can’t tell who is performing. Plus, it’s also some terrific editing work. Critics are giving the Elvis movie big props for its finale, which is based on Presley’s June 21, 1977 concert in Rapid City, South Dakota. That was five days before Elvis gave his final performance on stage in Indianapolis. He died nearly two months later at the age of 42.
RAPID CITY, SD
Outsider.com

Kevin Bacon Posts Pic of Wife Kyra Sedgwick After Injuring Herself Attempting ‘Footloose’ Dance Trend

Following their recent attempt at TikTok’s “Footloose” dance trend, Kevin Bacon shares a snapshot of the injury that his wife Kyra Sedgwick ended up with. “The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance,” Kevin Bacon declared in the post, which shows a snapshot of Sedgwick with an ice pack on her left wrist. He also used the hashtag “Footloose.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Field Of Dreams#Bull Durham#Universal Television#Variety#Nbc#The Gordon Company
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’: Remembering the Iconic 4th of July Game

As children, we experience holidays in a way we can never quite recapture in adulthood. From the mythical magic of Santa Clause and the Easter bunny to the everyday enchantments of fireworks and jack-o-lanterns, there are certain things that just mean more to those in the beginning stages of life. And nothing – no piece of film, television show, or song – captures the beauty and magic of childhood in America better than The Sandlot.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Does Season 20 Hold for Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee?

Fans who watch NCIS know that Special Agent Timothy McGee, played by Sean Murray, has a lot to do at different times. There have been some important storylines involving McGee. He’s been a close confidant of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. But Gibbs isn’t around anymore with Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, taking the lead role on the team. Still, it feels like McGee could use a big-time storyline involving just him.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire to Star in New Lifetime Movie With Her Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire announced she is teaming up with her boyfriend Rex Linn and former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman in a new Lifetime movie, “The Hammer.”. Deadline reports that Reba McEntire will play the role of Kim Wheeler, who is described as an “outspoken, firecracker lawyer” who was appointed judge of the 5th District of Nevada. She is also known as one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the former judge passed away under suspicious circumstances, Kind covers a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno. While the investigation of the former judge’s death continues, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs a local brothel, becomes the prime suspect.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Fans in Heated Debate About George Costanza’s ‘Dumbest’ Moment in the Series

During the course of nine seasons, actor Jason Alexander portrayed a character that has taken us down new roads of frustration. And he delivered this role with absolute perfection. Since1989, fans have gotten to know the Seinfeld crew. This, of course, includes Jerry Seinfeld – who is portrayed by the real comedian Jerry Seinfeld, as well as Elaine Benes, who is portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Michael Richards’ Kramer; and of course, the endlessly pessimistic and neurotic, George Costanza, who is played by Alexander.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

492K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy