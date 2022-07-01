‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series Scrapped at Peacock

Reba McEntire announced she is teaming up with her boyfriend Rex Linn and former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman in a new Lifetime movie, “The Hammer.”. Deadline reports that Reba McEntire will play the role of Kim Wheeler, who is described as an “outspoken, firecracker lawyer” who was appointed judge of the 5th District of Nevada. She is also known as one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the former judge passed away under suspicious circumstances, Kind covers a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno. While the investigation of the former judge’s death continues, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs a local brothel, becomes the prime suspect.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO