July 4 festivities abound for the family

Local parades, beach parties and on-the-water fun topped off by fireworks displays will highlight Independence Day celebrations throughout the Florida Keys. As well as an annual salute to the United States’ freedom, some activities surrounding the July 4 holiday also illustrate the island chain’s quirky independent spirit.

In Key West, the Key Lime Festival features culinary and libation adventures began Thursday, June 30, and continue through Monday, July 4, showcasing the tiny fruit that inspired Key lime pie, the Florida Keys’ signature dessert.

The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship, the festival highlight, is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the oceanfront Southernmost Beach Cafe at 1405 Duval St. Participants with their hands behind their backs must dive in face-first to devour an entire 9-inch Key lime pie faster than their rivals. The event is free for spectators and gates open at 12:30 p.m. Visit http://www.keylimefestival.com.

Mermaids in red, white and blue finery are expected to appear at the “4th of July Mermaid Splash” event, set for Monday from10. a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lagerheads Beach Bar at 0 Simonton St. The shallow beach is ideal for a day of sandcastle building or relaxing with mermaids in the Key West sun. Admission is free, but tickets to swim with the mermaids must be purchased.

The activities are part of the multiday Key West Mermaid Festival planned for Friday through Tuesday, July 1-5, in the island city. The festival features interactive mermaid adventures while raising awareness about oceans and salty shores. Events include mermaid meet-ups, swim encounters with the festival’s mermaid pod, ocean-themed parties and a weekend mermaid- and ocean-inspired marketplace at Truman Waterfront Park. A portion of festival proceeds is to benefit Reef Relief’s efforts to protect the coral reef ecosystem. Visit http://www.keywestmermaidfestival.com.

Since 1976, the Rotary Club of Key West has presented the island’s annual fireworks show. Staged from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at 1800 White St., fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Monday.

Attendees can purchase drinks and food including burgers and hot dogs at a booth across from the pier on Atlantic Avenue, with proceeds to benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund. Alternatively, attendees can celebrate before the fireworks at a catered, ticketed “Patriotic Dinner Under the Fireworks” on the pier at 7 p.m. Dinner proceeds are to benefit the Rotary scholarship fund as well. Visit http://www.keywestrotary.com.

The Monroe County Fire Marshal’s Office has also approved July 4 public firework displays at the Ocean Reef Club at 9 p.m., Bungalows Key Largo Resort at 10 p.m. and Hawks Cay Resort at 10 p.m.

In Marathon, the free-admission Sombrero Beach is the site of one of the Keys’ largest and longest fireworks displays, produced by the City of Marathon and the Rotary Club of Marathon. Spectators on land and hundreds of boaters traditionally line up for colorful views of the fiery dazzlers.

Boaters are encouraged to watch from offshore of Sombrero Beach. Admission is free. Visit http://www.floridakeysmarathon.com for information.

Families can gather Monday for a full day of beachside activities beginning with a 10:30 a.m. patriotic parade that follows a route from Marathon High School on Sombrero Beach Road, Mile Marker 50, oceanside, to Sombrero Beach. The all-day celebration includes food, cold drinks and family entertainment. Visit http://www.floridakeysmarathon.com or call 305-743-5417.

The Lower Keys Rotary Club is to host Independence Day festivities starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Big Pine Community Park, Mile Marker 31. Attractions include vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities and entertainment. Fireworks are set to begin around 9 p.m. Admission is free but coolers, pets and personal fireworks are not allowed. Visit facebook.com/LowerKeysRotary or call 303-501-0233.

The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the Village of Islamorada will co-host the Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park, Mile Marker 87, from 6 to 10 p.m., Monday, July 4. There will be an apple pie baking contest judged at 6:30 p.m. and a patriotic puppy parade and costume contest at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater stage. Fireworks are scheduled for after the sun sets. On-site parking will be available for a $10 donation per vehicle. No coolers, glass containers, or outside food are permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Admission is free. Visit http://www.islamorada.fl.us for information.

Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors and live entertainment also is planned for the evening. On-site parking will be available for a suggested donation of $10 per vehicle. Proceeds benefit the Upper Keys Rotary Foundation. No coolers or outside food are permitted, but attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Visit http://www.islamoradachamber.com or call 305-664-4503.

The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual “Celebrating Freedom” July 4 parade between 9:45 and 11:45 a.m., to begin on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 98.2 in front of Anthony’s Clothing Store.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the annual Blackwater Sound fireworks celebration will be held at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, Mile Marker 104.5, bayside. The display of shimmering lights is also provided by the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://www.keylargochamber.org/events or call 305-451-1414 for details.