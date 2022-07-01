ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Gov vetoes bill on local ordinances

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

Local government leaders are breathing a sigh of relief, after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.

Despite the bill being a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson, the governor vetoed it.

SB 620, the Local Business Protection Act, would have allowed a business to sue a city or county if they pass an ordinance that would reduce their profit by 15% within a city or county. The business could’ve been awarded damages for the cost of their lost profits for up to seven years.

The bill would have had unintended consequences because it was too broad, and the bill didn’t apply to emergency orders issued by local governments, DeSantis wrote in his rationale for vetoing the bill. DeSantis criticized many local governments for implementing emergency orders related to COVID-19 during the pandemic, and he signed legislation last year repealing the vote of Key West residents who overwhelmingly passed a referendum that implemented changes to the city’s charter resulting in a series of new local regulations on cruise ships calling on Key West’s ports.

“Incredibly, this bill exempts compensating businesses due to ‘emergency’ orders of local government,” DeSantis wrote. “However, the broad and ambiguous language of the bill will lead to both unintended and unforeseen consequences and costly litigation. Because of this, the better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.”

The bill was introduced after the Key West City Commission began working on local ordinances that incorporated the voter referendum into the city charter, which now restrict the size and the number of passengers coming into the two city-owned or city-leased ports in Key West.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, who had been opposed to the bill, agreed with the veto.

“I am so grateful,” Johnston said. “This would have had potentially devastating effects on local governments. It would have created gridlock and would have really only benefitted lawyers.”

Monroe County David Rice called SB 620 “poorly thought out.”

“I was very happy he (the governor) made that decision,” Rice said. “It would have invited a lot of unnecessary lawsuits and cost taxpayers a huge amount of money. It was written so broadly, it would have encouraged a huge number of unnecessary lawsuits.”

The bill passed 22-14 in the Senate and 69-45 in the House, along party lines with most Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. Six House Republicans joined Democrats voting against the measure, including Florida State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada.

“I agree with the veto,” Mooney said. “The bill would have been very bad for local government. There are already processes in place to challenge ordinances. The bill which I voted against had potential to be financially devastating to the local government, and ultimately to the taxpayers, as lawsuits rolled in.”

Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, voted in favor of the bill.

“While I was in support SB 620 from a business protection standpoint, I understand the governor’s concerns,” Rodriguez said. “If nothing else comes from this, cities and counties will hopefully take a more conscientious approach when passing ordinances that may inadvertently have financial consequences on hard-working Floridians who make significant investments only to be squashed by otherwise well-intended local ordinances.”

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

