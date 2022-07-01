Investigators delve into Key West fire

A State Fire Marshal Office investigator arrived in Key West on Thursday to determine the cause of a home fire on Laird Street that local firefighters battled about eight hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a duplex at 1221 and 1223 Laird St. and firefighters battled the blaze until about 4 a.m., according to Key West Fire Marshal Jason Barroso. As of early Thursday morning, firefighters were still dousing “hot spots,” Barroso said.

As of Thursday, the cause of the fire was unknown, but a State Fire Marshal Office investigator was on scene at the site, which Barroso called the “largest fire in 10 years” in Key West. The fire spread to a home next door at 1522 Georgia St. as well.

No one was injured in the fire and two dogs and three turtles were rescued from the fire, Barroso said.

The duplex is owned by Carrie and Doug Helliesen. The couple had just left their home and were heading to Edward B. Knight Pier to watch sunset, a daily activity, Carrie Helliesen said. While walking, they turned around and “saw a big plume of smoke,” coming from their neighborhood.

They quickly raced back and found their duplex engulfed in flames, Carrie Helliesen said.

On Thursday, Carrie Hellieson took comfort in the fact that neither her tenants nor the firefighters were hurt, and the animals were rescued, she said. However, the couple is now left without a home and all of their personal belongings are gone. Carrie Helliesen used the term “numb” to describe how she felt.

The couple is currently staying at a friend’s home, for whom they are watching their dog, and has received some offers for places to stay while they rebuild their home and lives. The couple planned to talk with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Helliesen said.

“We have some options,” Carrie Helliesen said.

As many as 40 Key West Fire Department and Naval Air Station Key West firefighters battled the blaze well into the morning, Barroso said.

“It was an incredible team effort,” Barroso said. “Everyone made it out safe, which was really a blessing. It was a long night.”

Debris and a large amount of old “timber” spread across the property “contributed to the stubbornness of the fire,” Barroso said.

