Monroe County, FL

Sheriff: Screen has reduced calls to service

By By LEE WARDLAW Keys Citizen
 4 days ago

The temporary visual barrier along a segment of the 18-Mile Stretch where raft-up boaters gather on holidays and weekends appears to have reduced calls for emergency service, according to Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

The Monroe County Commission approved a resolution in February supporting Ramsay’s request that the Florida Department of Transportation place a visual barrier at U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 109 to discourage traffic backups caused by motorists slowing down to look at the boaters on Barnes Sound.

The 4,400-foot segment of screening on the black, chainlink fence was approved by the FDOT in April and installed in May.

“We have not heard of any more issues on the screening from citizens in Key Largo and the Upper Keys. We’ve asked our commander in the Upper Keys if he’s gotten the same vibe, and he’s telling me that as far as he knows, the screening seems to have made a positive impact,” Ramsay said.

This includes fewer calls for services. Ramsay wasn’t sure of an exact figure, though.

“I can tell you that the (number) is substantially smaller. We think it has been successful as far as a trial aspect goes,” he said.

Ramsay said he has communicated with Ramon Sierra, assistant district traffic operations engineer, via email and that Sierra’s response has been similar.

“He said that the netting seemed to be helping. I myself have driven past there and believe that it has made a big difference. It’s harder to see now, and it’s less likely that people will be staring at the water and instead be watching the road now. We believe it has been a positive move,” Ramsay said.

Traffic backups are still occurring in the area. The sheriff acknowledged that the screening wouldn’t solve all the problems with the portion of U.S. 1 connecting the mainland to the island chain.

“With the volume of traffic we’re seeing, we’ve surpassed the threshold and the capacity for a two-lane road not designed to flow as many cars per hour as it currently is,” he said.

While the screening may provide a temporary fix, it’s only a patch job before a permanent solution.

“Over a period of time, the screening could get ripped or pulled down. That stuff can only hold so long,” Ramsay said.

With that in mind, FDOT is pivoting to create a longer-term solution to benefit the safety of motorists.

“The department is continuing to review potential permanent solutions for the area. We have determined that a landscape alternative is viable. The department will look to program the project phases (design and construction) during the development of the Tentative Work Program,” said Tish Burger, communications manager of FDOT District Six.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

